Frankie Grande makes high school gay AF with his new prom anthem

2025 is the year of Frankie Grande!

The talented singer is living his best life as he tours across the country alongside Alyssa Edwards and Kori King promoting his new music, including his latest single, "I Don’t Remember It," out now via Casablanca Records.

The cinematic pop anthem's accompanying music video showcases Grande finally getting the prom night he always deserved. Emotional, empowering, and fabulously queer, "I Don’t Remember It" is a banger that will resonate with many in the LGBTQ+ community.

"The ‘I Don’t Remember It’ music video is one of the most personal pieces I’ve ever created. It traces the journey from dissociation to reclamation, a path so many LGBTQ+ people know all too well," Grande tells PRIDE.

By reclaiming the prom night he didn't get to experience in high school, Grande wants fans to escape into a world filled with queer joy that often isn't experienced in adolescence.

"I don’t really remember my prom because I wasn’t living as I am now and went with a girl. So, this song is me rewriting that night in my mind, reclaiming it, and giving myself the prom I always dreamed of... the one where I get to show up fabulously, fearlessly, and slow-dance with the boy I always wished I’d taken."

2025 has been a challenging year for many gay people around the world, so Grande hopes his music can serve as a vital form of escapism.

"Visually, I wanted to honor the moment we stop surviving and start living again, surrounded by community, color, and chosen-family love. This song isn’t just about looking back... it’s about showing queer people everywhere that their stories, their healing, and their joy deserve the spotlight."

"I Don’t Remember It" is streaming now on all platforms. To see the fabulous music video, check it out below!