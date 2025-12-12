When sapphic icons date men: Is visibility having an identity crisis?

In a world where visibility for queer women is more prominent than ever, why are so many sapphic celebrities choosing relationships with men? The sapphic community has recently witnessed a mix and multitude of reactions to lesbian and bisexual icons and our go-to public figures moving into relationships with men. Jojo Siwa, Fletcher, and Betty Who have all begun publicly dating men, sparking conversations within the LGBTQ+ community. With more queer high-profile women opting for straight-passing relationships, the community wants to understand why and how this may impact the visibility of sapphic women in the media.

A Growing Trend: Celebrities and Straight-Passing Relationships

Jojo Siwa became the conversation of the community this year after her dramatic entrance and exit from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Entering the house in a relationship with a nonbinary partner and exiting into a romance with fellow housemate Chris Hughes. Siwa was once known for her strong support of the LGBTQ+ community as a public lesbian figure; however, she turned heads and got people talking when she publicly fell into heteronormative standards and shared that she was romantically involved with a man.

In 2024, Jojo referred to herself as the 'CEO of Gay Pop' and positioned herself as a key player in LGBTQ+ culture. So, when she publicly started dating a man, the LGBTQ+ community had mixed feelings. Some supported her and reminded us all that sexuality is a fluid entity, whilst others felt abandoned by someone who used to offer representation for both the sapphic and wider LGBTQ+ community.

In the world of chronically online sapphics, it was a dramatic day this year when queer icon Fletcher released her album Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? with her single entitled "Boy." Fletcher, who used to be in a high-profile relationship with a woman, rocked the world when she publicly stated she had kissed a boy, developed feelings for him, and was now in a relationship with him.

Fletcher refers directly to the backlash she foresees from her sapphic fanbase: "I kissed a boy, and I know it's not what you wanted to hear,". She previously identified as bisexual but most recently identifies as queer. Lyrically, she has shifted from writing in sapphic form to a more heteronormative language in her songs, and she is aware of the backlash this may provoke.

Another Bi+ singer who has shifted to dating and is now married to a man is Betty Who . Previously, in a long-term relationship with a woman, she has stated she feels she is holding space for other lesbians to change their minds. However, some believe that with leading sapphic figures this year switching the narrative on their sexuality in the public sphere could 'comphet' be playing a part? Comphet is otherwise known as compulsory heterosexuality , which describes the societal pressure to conform to heterosexual norms and behaviours even if these don't align with an individual's identity or desires.

The Impact of Straight-Passing Relationships on Visibility

With sapphic visibility erosion being a real risk with key queer celebrities dating men, the results may be an inadvertent reduction in the visibility of queer women in the public eye. These shifts might signal to the mainstream audience that sapphic love is less important, 'temporary' or 'just a fad'. For many years, these types of invalidating stereotypes have caused damage and a false narrative surrounding sapphic relationships, identity, and love.

This type of erasure and 'phases' narrative is particularly detrimental to the Bi+ sapphic community, especially when bisexual celebrities end up in heteronormative relationships. The lack of visibility for Bi+ and sapphic relationships in the public sphere can reinforce the narrative that bisexuality is a 'phase' or a 'confused state,' which we know is the opposite of the truth.

The Backlash: How the LGBTQ+ Community Feels About the Shift

Divisive opinions from fans and followers have flooded the narrative. Some support these transitions as a personal choice and example of the fluid nature of sexuality, whilst others criticize them as undermining the visibility of sapphic love, the frustrations within the LGBTQ+ community, especially amongst queer women . Seeing the celebrities they once could relate to and felt validated by, and switching to dating men, can feel like an erasure of their own identities. The celebrities and public figures who have begun dating men now can be perceived as not representing their community and, in turn, embracing queer relationships publicly.

Why Are Celebrities Choosing Straight-Passing Relationships?

Living in a world that seems to revolve around heteronormative standards, there can be societal pressure to maintain a safe and marketable public image. This could encourage celebrities to embrace straight-passing relationships or to acknowledge them more publicly than others. These decisions are often influenced by the desire for broader mainstream acceptance, particularly as right-wing politics spreads globally.





Celebrities like Siwa, Fletcher, and Who may simply be evolving in their own personal relationships and discovering the fluidity of their own sexualities. Modern understanding and expression of sexuality is a fluid entity that isn't always fixed and binary. The complexity of relationships need not conform to rigid labels – nor should they. So, whether this is a result of the pressure to adhere to heteronormative standards or a personal exploration into their own sexuality, the two can both be true and co-exist at the same time.

The Future of Sapphic Representation in Celebrity Culture

Whilst it feels like many celebrities are choosing straight-passing relationships, there is hope for continued visibility and acceptance of queer love. The community, fans, and advocates can continue to support those who fully embrace their queer identities while holding celebrities accountable for remaining true to their LGBTQ+ roots. With Chappell Roan and Kehlani being unapologetically themselves, there is an array of queer celebrities to support, whilst feeling validated in your own sexuality.

Creating a supportive environment in which LGBTQ+ celebrities feel safe to be open about their identities, preferences, and relationships is of paramount importance and has a positive impact across the community. This includes being accepting of their partners' genders. The more we accept the popular culture we consume, the more accurately the LGBTQ+ community will be represented and validated.

Love Is Love (Yeah, Even When It's Straight Passing)

The growing trend of celebrities choosing straight-passing relationships may affect sapphic visibility in the public sphere and media representation. However, it provides an opportunity to talk about the fluidity of sexuality and a variety of identities. It is important to remember that we must continue to push for more inclusive and authentic portrayals of queer love. All forms of love are valid, regardless of how the media and celebrities choose to present them. We are all at our best when we celebrate all forms of love, identity, and relationships.

Edward Reese (he/they) is a transgender genderqueer activist, educator, and Gender & Sexuality Expert at Taimi.