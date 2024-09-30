Gay Senator Scott Wiener served a sexy leather daddy look at Folsom Street Fair AGAIN

California Senator Scott Wiener has represented the state’s District 11, which includes San Francisco, since 2016. He has been a voice for LGBTQ+ rights, better access to healthcare, and addressing climate change head-on. Just this year alone, he’s authored 12 bills Governor Gavin Newsom has gone on to sign, including ones focused on worker and HIV protections.

So yes, we love him.

Oh, and he’s also a leather daddy with a bit of a kinky side. Or, rather, that’s at least what we assume based on his continued attendance to San Francisco's Folsom Street Fair. Like last year, he posted a photo of himself at the event and captioned the photo, “Going all Senatorial at Folsom.” The picture, posted on his X, formerly Twitter, account, shows him shirtless with a black tie and soaking up the San Francisco sun.

For those unfamiliar with the Folsom Street Fair, it’s an annual event similar to Pride where people come to explore their leather/kink/alternative sex practices that may otherwise be considered taboo. Their website says to “come in all your gear or none at all as we take the streets with our deliciously weird and wonderful flair!” Naturally, as with his previous presence at the event, Wiener’s photo had a highly mixed response, with the bulk of the critics coming from concerned Conservatives who are clutching their pearls over a grown, consenting adult attending an adult event all about consent.

Ah, being totally misunderstood. Of course, a lot of the hatred for him -- and judging by the comments under his photo, we mean a lot -- is based on the misconception that Bill 145, which Wiener authored, decriminalizes pedophilia, which it does not. Considering San Francisco is part of the district Wiener represents, it shouldn't be a surprise that he would attend the event, which draws in thousands of visitors every year. And in case you're wondering -- just because things do happen at Folsom that involve various kinks you may or may not understand, that also doesn't mean everyone does everything, so it's wrong to assume what Wiener does during his time. Regardless of the Conservative complaints about his attendance there, others think it's great to have governmental figures at events like these because it helps further promote equality, which is a main avenue of focus for Wiener. Maybe people are just bothered because he's showing a little more skin this year than he did last year, when he wore a thin leather vest that largely covered his chest, as opposed to the tiny tie that showed off more of his chiseled body.