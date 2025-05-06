Search form

Bad Bunny fans are convinced his tour dates are a middle finger to Trump

Bad Bunny
Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bad Bunny at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.

Sometimes you’re loudest when you say nothing at all!

rachiepants

Bad Bunny dropped his world tour dates and fans noticed something major was missing: Any and all American locations.

Yesterday, the Puerto Rican musician and actor officially announced his new tour, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” which will see the singer perform in 23 stadiums between November 2025 and July 2026.

The tour begins with a performance in the Dominican Republic, followed by events in Central and South America before he makes his way to Japan and Australia. From there he makes his way to Europe.

Looking at the schedule the absence of US dates is glaring.

The singer has not specifically spoken about his decision to avoid North America, and the possibility remains that could add additional dates and festivals as the year goes on. However, considering the political climate, in particular the United States' draconian policies around immigrants, including mass deportations without due process, not to mention President Donald Trump’s treatment of Puerto Rico, many interpret the tour dates as the singer making a statement.

Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the news.

“Bad Bunny announcing his world tour.”

“Bad Bunny doing a world tour that completely skips the USA is exactly how every foreign artist should be reacting to the USA right now”

“Being in the US & waiting for bad bunny tour dates [crying emoji]”

“y’all heard bad bunny defend his country after 47 endorsed calling it a floating trash island and are upset and surprised he totally skipped the US??… I would never tour here again either”

“americans mad bad bunny is doing a world tour and skipping the usa is so f*cking funnyyyyy”

“Bad Bunny not stopping in the continental US for any of his world tour is actually so iconic”

CelebritiesPoliticsMusic
bad bunny
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

