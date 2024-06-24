Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd; Alix Delgado @alix__delgado
Rhode Island PrideFest and the Illuminated Night Parade, recognized as one of the best Pride events internationally, took place on Saturday, June 15th, in the capital city of Providence. In harmony with the theme of their celebration, Thrive!, tens of thousands of people gathered all day and night to celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride, culture, and community. The event features local and national performances, over 225 vendors, and a unique night parade, the only one of its kind in New England, featuring a dazzling array of lighted floats, performers, businesses, and community groups, all marching through the streets of downtown Providence to Thrive!.
All Images Courtesy of the Talented Providence Photo Team led by Team Captain Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd and Team Leader Ryan Welch @rywelchy.
Formed in 2016, the RI Pride Volunteer Photography Team started with 4 seasoned local artists and has blossomed into a 24-person strong team of amazing and resilient members. Ranging in age from 24 to 78 and every walk of life, they are a family who look out for each other and covers almost all events done by the incredible Queer community of Providence. Led by local ally Jen Bonin, who has been active in the community for over 2 decades, the team has been nationally published numerous times and are local celebrities in their own right. Co-Captain Ryan Welch is also an impressive artist himself being the principal photographer for three local establishments, a local news cameraman and twice Emmy nominated for his work. Together this team has artwork hanging in Providence City Hall, Trinity Repertory Theatre, and The WaterFire Arts Center as well as the homes of many community members through auctions and charities.
