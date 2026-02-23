Pedro Pascal & Rafael Olarra’s astrological compatibility is deep and erotic

When Pedro Pascal was recently photographed walking arm-in-arm through Manhattan with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra, the internet, predictably, lost its mind.

Astrology isn’t in the business of confirming group chat theories or analyzing body language in paparazzi photos, but it can entertain a fun hypothetical: if this were romantic, what would the dynamic look like?

Astrologically speaking, theirs is not lightweight energy. Whether platonic, romantic, or somewhere in between, there’s substance and depth here.

It Feels Warm and Fuzzy When I compare their charts, one thing jumps out immediately: Pedro’s Venus harmonizes beautifully with Rafael’s Moon, and Pedro’s Moon harmonizes with Rafael’s Venus. In astrology, a “trine” is a supportive and cooperative connection. In this case, it speaks to emotional ease. This is the kind of alignment that makes two people feel comfortable with each other very quickly. Affection lands well, care is received the way it’s intended, and whether this is a friendship or more than that, there’s warmth and natural understanding. These connections are helpful because they soften conflict, facilitate forgiveness, and create the sense, for both people, that even when you disagree, you’re still fundamentally on the same emotional team. There’s another connection that really seals it: their Eros placements sit just two degrees apart, which is rare. Eros is an asteroid that rules desire and attraction. When two people’s Eros align this closely, it means they operate on the same erotic wavelength.

Opposites Attract Pedro and Rafael are opposite Sun signs (Aries and Libra, respectively). But more importantly, their Suns directly oppose each other in their charts, which speaks to strong polarity. Pop astrology loves to label oppositions as “bad,” but that’s not the whole story. Oppositions create tension, yes, but sometimes that’s precisely what makes things interesting and magnetic. Sun oppositions between two charts are like two people with different rhythms learning to dance together. One steps forward instinctively; the other is watching the tempo. At first it can feel like you’re out of sync, but then you realize you’re actually balancing each other. That’s kind of tension and learning keeps things interesting. Essentially, Pedro and Rafael (even if they’re just friends, with or without benefits) see in each other qualities they don’t fully embody themselves. In a romantic relationship, this is often experienced as a sense of complementary and stabilizing balance between two people.

A (Potentially) Deep Connection Pedro’s Moon opposite Rafael’s Saturn introduces something serious into the mix. Saturn is the “adulting” planet in astrology that relates to responsibility, commitment, laws, rules, discipline, and plans. A connection between someone’s Saturn and someone else’s Moon adds one point to the “longevity” column. With that said, it’s an opposition, which means there’s tension to manage.One person feels something deeply; the other instinctively pauses, evaluates, or cools it down. Moon–Saturn aspects can create a dynamic where the more emotionally expressive person (in this case, Pedro) occasionally feels met with caution instead of immediate reassurance. This is the blind spot to watch. If emotions aren’t acknowledged clearly, distance can start to creep in. But, if this aspect is handled consciously between two emotionally intelligent people, it can strengthen a bond and add staying power. On a more electric note, Pedro’s Mars harmonizes beautifully with Rafael’s Pluto.This is passion with depth, and attraction that lingers. Pluto adds intensity and staying power, which means that friction and conflict in this dynamic would help the relationship to transform, evolve, and become a better version of itself.

Caution: Fantasy and Projection Ahead There’s one connection in their charts that feels soft, romantic, and a little hypnotic: Pedro’s Neptune square Rafael’s Mars. This aspect is notorious for creating dreamy chemistry between two people. It adds imagination to attraction, a sense of intrigue, and a dose of inspiration to a connection. Lovely, right? Well, Neptune squares don’t always deal in clarity. Expectations can get blurry, signals can be misread, and unspoken assumptions can leave everyone confused. The key here is clarity and transparency. When things are spoken out loud instead of assumed, this aspect becomes romantic instead of confusing.

A Touch of Destiny There’s another interaction in their charts that’s subtle but powerful: Pedro’s North Node sits at the exact same degree as Rafael’s Psyche asteroid (exact alignments are significant in astrology because they operate at full volume). The North Node is a mathematical point calculated from the intersection of the Sun and Moon’s paths. Symbolically, it represents your soul’s path to growth. Psyche, meanwhile, speaks to emotional depth and vulnerability. When someone’s Psyche sits right on top of another person’s North Node, there’s a sense, for bother people, that the connection carries meaning. Even in a friendship, this speaks to conversations that linger in the mind long after they’re over, insights that land, and interactions that feel especially meaningful.