Meet the sexy men who attended Collab Week Puerto Vallarta

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 15 2025 / 10:00 AM
Mexico will never be the same.

Adult entertainer and JustFor.Fans CEO Dominic Ford recruited some of the biggest content creators across the globe to attend Collab Week Puerto Vallarta.

Over 200 models participated in all of the shenanigans throughout the week, including many Latin American entertainers who participated in their first ever content creator trip.

Puerto Vallarta served as the perfect location for the naughty convention as models were able to film at local bathhouses including Spartacus Spa, along with beach and mountain collab opportunities thanks to Jet's Naked Boat Tours.

Almar Resort and Mantamar Beach Club also hosted the models for stunning welcome parties and relaxing days at the pool, so adult models had the perfect mix of work and pleasure.

Scroll through to see some of the sexy guys who attended Collab Week Puerto Vallarta and keep your eyes peeled for more exclusive content.

Dominic Ford

Matthew Ellis

Roxas Caelum

Caged Jock

Grant Ducati

Tony Genius

Michael Boston

Jason Luna

Adam Snow

Milo Miles

Jace Starr

Benjamin Vega

Kyle Steele

Majestic Asaad

Serg Shepard

Ken Rock

Adam Banks

Prince

Daniel Gainsbrook

Roop Bling

Ace Banner & Tyler Saint

Persian Wolf

Dillon Stone

Guy Spencer

