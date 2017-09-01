Rihanna Dropped a Teaser for Her New Makeup Line and It’s Diverse AF

This is exactly what we came for.

Rihanna has been insanely tight-lipped about her highly-anticipated Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics. Only last month did she finally release an official launch date: Friday, September 8. (But there is some speculation that she may launch it sooner during the first day of NY Fashion Week.)

While she hasn’t told us which products will be a part of Fenty Beauty just yet, she did release a little teaser advertisement that is truly lit (and diverse) AF.

Take a look.

THIS. IS. @fentybeauty. Head in-store to see the full story. @badgalriri @sephora @harveynichols #SephorainJCP A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

As you probably noticed, her ad features some of the top fashion models from all over the world. Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, and Halima Aden all make brief appearances in the intro, followed by a just as impressive roster of women of all backgrounds, shapes, and sizes, including Camila Costa, Paloma Elsesser, and Leomie Anderson.

Ladies and gents, this is what you came for. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait (im)patiently until September 8 to get the rest of the scoop!