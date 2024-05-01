10 drag kings we are dying to see compete on 'Drag Race'

These drag kings would be a perfect fit for 'Drag Race'!
@spikey_van_dykey Instagram; @kingmolasses Instagram; Shudder
The trailer for Drag Race All Stars 9 drops today, and while we can't wait to see a sneak peek at what all the returning queens will do in the upcoming season, we're also craving something new.
While Drag Race has made significant strides in recent years to be more inclusive, including casting nonbinary, trans, and AFAB queens, there's one group that's yet to be represented: Drag kings. This is not just a missed opportunity, it's a travesty. If The Boulet Brothers' Dragulahas taught us anything, it's that drag kings are not just talented performers, but they also have elaborate lewks, makeup, and personas that can rival the best queens. They are a force to be reckoned with, and their exclusion from the world's biggest drag competition is a glaring oversight that we hope the show corrects soon.
Even long-time judge Michelle Visage is already a fan of the idea. In an interview with Digital Spy last year, she expressed her enthusiasm for including drag kings in the competition, saying, "I would love it, I would love it! Drag is for everybody, fingers crossed, let's do it!"
It's way past time for an all-drag king season of RuPaul's Drag Race, so keep scrolling to see who we'd love to see cast!
Spikey Van Dikey
Spikey Van Dykey is one of the most famous drag kings in the country and for good reason. Van Dykey tours the country performing and emceeing drag shows so we think they'd be the perfect edition to Drag Race — we're dying to see a sexy beard on the runway!
Follow on Instagram.
Murray Hill
We love to watch comedy queens on Drag Race and now it's time for a comedy king! Murray Hill is a legendary New York drag king who has been in the biz since the '90s. As one of the hosts of Drag Me to Dinner, Hill is no stranger to reality TV competitions and would be the perfect addition to an all drag kings season of Drag Race.
Follow on Instagram.
Jarvis Hammer
Jarvis Hammer's gothic spooky brand of drag was a hit on season five of Dragula. Hammer may not have taken home the crown in the end, but we were fans of his theatrical performances. Hammer would slay the runway and rule the acting challenges.
Follow on Instagram.
Throb Zombie
Shudder
Throb Zombie was a runner up on season five of Dragula and a fan fave because of their brand of horror mixed with sex appeal — it's fab combo that we'd love to see on Drag Race. Plus, although we'd never wish for Zombie to be in the bottom two, they'd be amazing at lip-synching for their life!
Follow on Instagram.
King Molasses
King Molasses is a pioneering drag king who says that as a nonbinary Black performer being in drag is liberating. With their penchant for cowboy hats and double breasted suits, we know they'd kill it on the runway.
Follow on Instagram.
Gage Gatlyn
Known as the Transman Drag King, Gage Gatlyn got his start more than 20 years ago and has been performing ever since. As an award-winning Tim McGraw impersonator, Gatlyn would be perfect for Drag Race. Can you imagine how good his Snatch Game performance would be?!
Follow on Instagram.
Vico Suave
Vico Suave is the drag king stage name of Puerto Rican nonbinary actor Vico Ortiz who played the gender-bending pirate Jim/Bonifacia on Our Flag Means Death. Suave was an audience favorite and we know that they'll kick butt in the acting challenges and their undeniable sex appeal will make the runway a breeze.
Follow on Instagram.
King Perka
King Perka is a rising drag king star on TikTok, and while TikTok queens haven't always done well on Drag Race, Perka's killer personality and fierce style make them a perfect fit.
Follow on Instagram.
Buck Wylde
This Latin drag king would be perfect on Drag Race. Buck Wylde oozes sex appeal and has a wardrobe that will turn heads!
Follow on Instagram.
Dr. Wang Newton
Dr. Wang Newton is a Taiwanese-American drag king with a lounge-singer aesthetic, who loves a mustache and snazzy suit. He'd excel on Drag Race since he's already a pro on camera. Newton hosts Wang TV, a social media series where he takes a peek behind the scenes at drag shows and interviews queens like Coco Rocha, Laganja Estranja, and Anna Phylactic.
Follow on Instagram.