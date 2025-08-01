King Molasses just won 'King of Drag'—but they’re still making peace with the spotlight

Drag officially has its king.

The first season of Revry’s groundbreaking series King of Drag concluded last weekend and crowned its winner , King Molasses, who wowed them all season long with their powerful and moving performances, and a level of confidence so colossal it practically had its own gravitational pull.

That kind of confidence and sense of self may appear effortless now, but it came from years of hard work. Mo says they didn't always feel as comfortable in their own skin. “I think it comes from just most of my life, not feeling very confident,” they tell PRIDE. “I've had to really work to get a strong sense of self. I didn’t have one for a long time, coming up navigating just my own anxieties and my own struggles with mental health.”

Yet even they were struck when they watched the show back and saw just how much self-assuredness they exuded all season long. “That caught me off guard,” they admit.

For Mo, drag is their calling, and they take it with utmost seriousness. The result speaks for itself, but it also makes its creation — and their pursuit of meeting their own exacting standards — one that can create a lot of anxiety for the artist making it.

@reallyfarrah courtesy of King Molasses “It comes out of necessity. It comes out of joy, it comes out of desire, it comes out of urgency. It might come out by force,” they say, adding that they were unsure how that would come across on the show. “I almost was thinking that I was going to get the Perka [$exxx] edit, because I remember just in the confessional being like, I'm anxious,” they joke. “The ADHD is heavy over here, and I get overstimulated, and I have sensory issues, and I'm like, I have no idea how this is going to look.” In part, this was because King of Drag wasn’t only their first foray into reality TV, but also their first time in a drag competition, period. “I’m sensitive about my art, I’m sensitive about my perception, and I’m someone who does not like to be uncomfortable. So when I came in, [the score] was 0-0.” While their track record now has a major update in the W column, Mo was actually reluctant to join the cast initially; it took the prodding of Murray Hill himself to get them to take the plunge. When the news broke that the show was coming and casting was underway, Mo had just embarked on a planned break from drag. They were fresh off a successful appearance at Bushwig (an annual drag festival held in Brooklyn, New York) but had grown frustrated with some other projects not coming together. “I was exhausted. I was broke. I'd really been investing and digging, and a lot of my investments weren't coming through,” they recall, saying they had begun to fall out of love with drag entirely. They were growing weary of an industry that expected kings to do twice as much to make an impression as their queen sisters. “I call it the pay to play,” they explain. “You have to spend twice as much. And it's not to say that every outfit that I wear is like twice as much as a RuGirl...but in terms of the relativity to my life, yeah, it's incredibly expensive.”

@beyondyouphotography courtesy of King Molasses

They also had concerns about doing the first season and were intending to wait until season two to put their cowboy hat in the ring. Enter Hill. “Murray [and I] ended up on a call together, and Murray gave me this piece of advice that has stuck with me, they recall. “He told me, ‘Don't decline a job you haven't been offered.’” For Mo, that was all the sign they needed that the show was calling to them, and they were ready to answer the call — even if it meant making themselves and their art more visible than ever. “There are parts of me that are quite shy and [I’ve had to adjust] to the amount of visibility that I'm getting, and have always sort of gotten as I've...performed and developed my craft,” they say. Mo knew that saying yes to the show would be challenging in ways beyond just the competition itself, including the mental game it presented. “I was just like, I have to just tell myself that I've won so I can put that away and just focus on being my best self and pushing my drag to its limit,” they recall. It also occurred to Mo that being a part of the first season meant they could be part of creating the narrative around kinging and setting the blueprint for how the game was played. “[Being] an inaugural cast member, gives all of us — and gives me specifically — a unique opportunity to do things differently,” they say. “This is the only competition of its kind, and it's against so many other franchises that when they first got out the gate, they changed the landscape of the art and the industry that they were platforming. Yes, I take my presence on the cast very, very seriously.”

@themaxfantasy courtesy of King Molasses

Part of “changing the landscape” was showing just how talented kings are, part of it was highlighting the culture of kings and how it is quite different from their sisters in drag, but a large part was in highlighting political messages impacting Mo’s various intersecting identities and communities. But that should come as no surprise, as everything they do is political — especially, as they point out, when facing the rising tide of fascism coming from the Right. “I’m one person with one output, and my output is high,” says Mo. “However, I'm not going to play the games of a system. I'm going to play my own, because existing within a system of oppression, I have to accept that I will not win, and history favors no one. So the things that are realistic in my lifetime are what are realistic in my lifetime.” “I’ve lived in Washington, DC for over a decade. I understand that. I [know] that being an artist from the nation's capital will come with a political statement, even if I choose not to speak the moment that I walk into the room. It’s an act of resistance, and it is, for me, a push toward a liberated people and a liberated future,” they say. Part of not playing their game, Mo explains, is by not allowing them to be baited. “If the forces that seek to really push against liberation are yelling, I’m not going to yell. If they’re quiet, then I’m going to turn the corner on them, but I'm not going to play their game,” they say.

@b_sharp_dir courtesy of King Molasses Subtlety is Mo’s weapon of choice, and they point to choosing to embody Ira Glass in the impersonation challenge as an example. “It was quite intentional. I don't actually have to say anything about the attacks on media and the disenfranchisement of local broadcasting and the impact of what that does for people [particularly] for rural communities and for Indigenous communities who rely on public broadcasting,” they say. “It’s also not unintentional for me to pick a white person to portray. I don't have to actually talk about race for that choice to be significant, and whether or not it is discussed.” “As a Black person who exists in the diaspora of Black people, all I have to do is myself. I'm not going to do who seeks to oppress me,” they add. By winning King of Drag, their stage and platform just got even bigger — which means a bigger audience to absorb Mo’s art and their message. But it also means the private person behind the persona is having to get used to being more in the spotlight as well. “I'm a person who really loves people. I do like my space, and I can actually be quite good with my solitude,” Mo says, and they intend to keep some normalcy in their lives. “I do like my routine. I like to go to bed at a reasonable time. I do go to the gym quite often. I meal prep, I cuddle my cat. Those are things that I’m still doing,” they add.

@mariahmirandaphoto courtesy of King Molasses They’re also very aware of how the fans are responding to their appearance, and it's complicated for the performer. “My body has looked different throughout various points of my life. This form of my body is the newest to me, to be honest. So I'm reacting the way that everyone is reacting to it,” they say, while keeping a level head about the attention they are drawing. “Love is not comfort, love is love, and as an artist with integrity...if love is leading me to be in the light and in view of all of these people. I'm just going to do my best to be in the light.” That being said, they’re in no rush to be back in the light of reality TV anytime soon. “[King of Drag] is one of the things that I know I'll be grateful for for the rest of my life. I don't know if I will do reality TV again,” they admit. “Reality TV is hard. TV is hard. Being a character on screen and also a full human person, that duality is something that I feel quite acutely.” They aren’t counting a return to our screens out entirely, however. “I have a great well of empathy, I think, for folks who participate in different types of franchises. I have a lot of empathy for the RuGirls and the Dragula girls, and I have empathy for people who go on competition shows to earnestly find things about themselves,” they say. “If it’s called to me to be on reality TV again, if it’s truly part of my call, I will answer the call, because that’s always what I do. But I'm also happy to let this show conclude, take a little break, and to look and to celebrate what I've done, and to reflect upon it, and to get right back on the horse and continue to be King Molasses.”