Stormy Daniels and Anna Delvey to appear together on a panel hosted by PornHub

Yes, Pornhub is sponsoring some girl-on-girl action from Stormy Daniels and Anna Delvey, but it’s not what you’re thinking!

Page Six reports that Daniels, the best-selling author, reality TV host, and former adult film star who served as a key witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and Delvey, the fraudulent New York socialite whose crimes served as the inspiration for Netflix’s Inventing Anna, are coming together to speak on a panel. The panel is part of DigitalFutures, an event produced by Pornhub's Terms of Service podcast.

The panel will be moderated by Terms of Service's cohosts, Pornhub brand ambassador and celebrated adult performer Asa Akira, and Pornhub's Head of Brand and Community Alex Kekesi. The panel will focus on the future, especially on themes of sexuality, identity, and the roles digital censorship, "algorithmic oppression", and AI will play in our lives going forward.

The event serves to launch the second season of Terms of Service, and will take place on September 12 at 6 pm at NeueHouse Madison Square.

