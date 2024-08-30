Scroll To Top
Stormy Daniels and Anna Delvey to appear together on a panel hosted by PornHub

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/AD/Getty Images

This certainly wasn't on my 2024 Bingo Card, but we're here for it!

@politebotanist

Yes, Pornhub is sponsoring some girl-on-girl action from Stormy Daniels and Anna Delvey, but it’s not what you’re thinking!

Page Six reports that Daniels, the best-selling author, reality TV host, and former adult film star who served as a key witness in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and Delvey, the fraudulent New York socialite whose crimes served as the inspiration for Netflix’s Inventing Anna, are coming together to speak on a panel. The panel is part of DigitalFutures, an event produced by Pornhub's Terms of Service podcast.

The panel will be moderated by Terms of Service's cohosts, Pornhub brand ambassador and celebrated adult performer Asa Akira, and Pornhub's Head of Brand and Community Alex Kekesi. The panel will focus on the future, especially on themes of sexuality, identity, and the roles digital censorship, "algorithmic oppression", and AI will play in our lives going forward.

The event serves to launch the second season of Terms of Service, and will take place on September 12 at 6 pm at NeueHouse Madison Square.

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

