25 FUNNY reactions to Stormy Daniels ROASTING Trump for 'coming first'

Stormy Daniels is a quadruple threat! She was a famous porn star, a successful reality TV host, she helped convict Donald Trump of 34 felonies connected to his hush-money trial, and she's a sniper when it comes to roasting people on social media.

She's taken aim at conservatives who try to insult her — when a rando called her "Trash" on X, she responded, "Actually, I'm a recyclable because I keep coming back to piss you off" — but her best comedic work comes from dunking on Trump.

Yesterday, The Citizen Times ran a story about how Daniels was set to perform a stand-up set in the same venue that Trump's rally will be held a couple of days earlier, with the headline "Is Stormy Daniels trolling Donald Trump? Adult film star is in Asheville 2 days after rally."

Daniels could have let that slip by, but instead, she used it as an opportunity to make fun of him once again, while we cheer!

The host of For the Love of DILFs reposted the article with the caption, "Nah! My show has been planned for months. He just wanted to come first...as usual."

This is a hysterical reference to Daniel's testimony in Trump's hush-money trial, where she described sex with the former President as "brief" and that she remembers staring at the ceiling and "trying to think about anything other than what was happening there" until it was over. One person commented on her post, "Be honest, he went 'first,' and 'only,' right?" And Daniels was quick to respond, "Yup." Being able to destroy someone's ego in so few words is a skill Daniels should be awarded a gold medal for.

Ron Filipkowski, frequent Trump critic and editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch News, posted Daniels' witty barb on X with the caption, "A National Treasure" (hard agree!), and his comment section was quickly flooded with people praising the queen of comebacks for her quips. "$5 says Donald Trump has never given any woman an orgasm," one person jokes, while someone else commented, "Dear God. This time the assassination attempt was successful."