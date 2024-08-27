15 times Stormy Daniels read internet trolls for FILTH while we CACKLED

Those internet troll don't stand a chance!
s_bukley/Shutterstock
Stormy Daniels is truly a jill of all trades. Not only was she a successful adult entertainer, director, and producer, but she’s written a New York Times best-selling memoir, hosts a popular gay reality show, a documentary was made about her for Peacock, and she had a hand in why former President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon. Queen.
And while all of that is fantastic, one of our favorite things about Daniels is her ability to use her whip-smart comedy skills to take down internet trolls who spend their days hiding behind keyboards. Some people mock her for not being successful (she is!) or for supporting Kamala Harris’ bid for president, but the hate she gets is mostly from people mocking her for sleeping with former President Donald Trump and being a “whore” — a name she’s taking all the way to the bank with a merch line.
Resorting to making lewd comments and insinuating someone is a slut is pathetic — you’d think they’d at least try to be original — but Daniels’ retorts never fail to make us laugh. Scrolling through her X timeline will show you exactly how she’s managing to sell out her comedy shows. We are living for her takedowns of Trump-loving Republicans and conservative Christian prudes!
Keep trolling to see why we love Stormy Daniels so much!
She sticks it to the misogynists on the daily.
She stood up for vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's teenage son Gus when he had a heartfelt reaction to his father's nomination.
She can take down Trump for being a criminal, an adulterer, a faux Christian, and the proud owner of a tiny, well, you know, all in one biting sentence!
She's super talented and not afraid to point that out to people who want to reduce her to a pornstar — as if that is a job you should be ashamed of. Not in this house!
Simple, straight forward, and to the point. No lies detected!
Trump's MAGA diehards come out in droves to demean Daniels, but she always hits the right back.
She's gifted at making fun of Trump without ever having to write his name.
She can turn a horrid comment into an opportunity to get that bag! Also, "Stormy 202WHORE" is such a clever slogan.
She always makes us laugh!
She knows how to troll someone who clearly has her confused with Monica Lewinsky.
By the way, both Stormy and Lewinsky deserve a genuine apology from the American people and every late-night host since the '90s.
She doesn't shy away from her career as an adult film star, she embraces it and throws it back in the faces of prudes everywhere.
Being associated with Trump may get her a bigger audience at her comedy shows, but Trump being associated with Stormy is a big part of why he was convicted of 34 felonies.
She effortlessly makes fun of prudish zealots!
Don't even bother trying to make fun of Stormy because she will make you look like a fool!