All Our Faves Speak Their Truths in Calvin Klein's Sexy AF New Ad

The star-studded campaign features Troye Sivan, Indya Moore, Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, and so many more!

Calvin Klein sure knows how to capture our attention!

In a new video for the iconic brand's latest underwear campaign #MyTruth, a bunch of our fave LGBTQ celebs likes Troye Sivan, Indya Moore, and Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract are featured alongside other names like Noah Centineo, Billie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes to talk about their truths...all while wearing a pair of CK undies, of course.

"This campaign is not just about making history. It's about having autonomy over our own experiences & breaking rules & ground to make more space in these jeans for ALL THIS ASS," Indya wrote on Instagram about the inclusive campaign.

Watch it all for yourself in the video below!