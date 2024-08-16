20 FUNNY reactions to Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' collab 'Die With a Smile' as fans LOSE IT

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars just launched a brand new musical collaboration, and fans of both superstar artists are living for it.

There was barely any warning given prior to the song's release. On Thursday morning, Gaga teased fans that she had something in store "WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7," promising "Die With a Smile" later that night.

Little Monsters were particularly hyped for the song, as this marks Gaga's first new single since she released "Hold My Hand" in 2022 for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

And "Die With a Smile" did not disappoint. Not only did the song shoot to the top of the iTunes charts , but it immediately received tons of praise upon its release.

Los Angeles fans who were attending Mars' concert last night didn't have to wait until they got to their cars to hear the new tune. As a special surprise, the "Locked Out of Heaven" singer brought Gaga out on stage to perform the song live with him that very night.