Music

20 FUNNY reactions to Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars' collab 'Die With a Smile' as fans LOSE IT

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, "Die With a Smile"
@LadyGaga/YouTube

Now this is music!

rachelkiley

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars just launched a brand new musical collaboration, and fans of both superstar artists are living for it.

There was barely any warning given prior to the song's release. On Thursday morning, Gaga teased fans that she had something in store "WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7," promising "Die With a Smile" later that night.

Little Monsters were particularly hyped for the song, as this marks Gaga's first new single since she released "Hold My Hand" in 2022 for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

And "Die With a Smile" did not disappoint. Not only did the song shoot to the top of the iTunes charts, but it immediately received tons of praise upon its release.

Los Angeles fans who were attending Mars' concert last night didn't have to wait until they got to their cars to hear the new tune. As a special surprise, the "Locked Out of Heaven" singer brought Gaga out on stage to perform the song live with him that very night.

All said and done, the girls and the gays are down bad for this particular collab, giving it the potential to be an enduring hit from two of the great musicians of this generation.

MusicEntertainmentLadyGaga
bruno marsdie with a smileduetlady gagalg7
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

