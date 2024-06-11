Scroll To Top
The Pride Store

Celebrating LA Pride 2024 with ThePrideStore: Creating some Pride in the park

Celebrating LA Pride 2024 with ThePrideStore: Creating some Pride in the park
Courtesy The Pride Store

Relive the vibrant energy and unforgettable moments of LA Pride 2024 with ThePrideStore's colorful booth showcase at LA Pride in the Park!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Get ready to celebrate LA Pride 2024 like never before! This year’s LA Pride in the Park was an unforgettable event, hosted at the stunning LA State Historic Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Equalpride readers enjoyed an exclusive 25% discount on tickets using code ‘EQUALPRIDE25’ at checkout. We were thrilled to announce that equalpride, ThePrideStore, and PRIDE were part of this spectacular celebration, and we were even more excited to see so many of our loyal readers and champions there!

ThePrideStore’s booth was a vibrant hub of creativity, love, and pride, featuring an array of unique products from some incredible brands. The weekend was a colorful whirlwind, and our booth was one of the highlights of LA Pride in the Park. Here’s a glimpse into the fantastic brands and their standout products that made our booth a must-visit spot:

  • The Werkroom: Brought an artistic flair to our booth with their exquisite art pieces and quirky coasters. Each item was a testament to creativity and craftsmanship, capturing the essence of Pride.
  • Print Bar: Offered a range of stylish and comfortable T-shirts, each designed to make a bold statement. Their vibrant prints and inclusive messages were a hit among attendees.
  • StudleyDuds: Made a splash with their chic caftans and trendy totes. Their products combined fashion and functionality, perfect for Pride-goers looking to express themselves in style.
  • JustMikeysArt: Showcased an impressive collection of T-shirts and art, blending pop culture with powerful messages of equality and love.
  • Chris Burbach: Captivated the crowd with stunning portraits that celebrated diversity and individuality. His artistry added a personal touch to the event.
  • MANBUNS: Turned heads with their vibrant trunks and speedos, perfect for the summer and Pride festivities. Their designs were all about confidence and celebration.
  • The Hastings Gallery: Added a serene touch with their Chill Pool Party Art Print, capturing the relaxed and joyful spirit of Pride.

The energy at LA Pride in the Park was electric, with music, laughter, and the vibrant colors of the rainbow everywhere you looked. Attendees danced, connected, and celebrated love and unity throughout the day and into the night. Our booth was a bustling center of activity, drawing in crowds eager to check out the unique products and engage with our passionate team.

We’ve put together a gallery of images from the weekend, capturing the magic and excitement of LA Pride in the Park. From the joyful faces of attendees to the beautiful displays at our booth, these photos are a testament to the incredible spirit of the event.

Thank you to everyone who stopped by ThePrideStore booth and made this event so special. Your support and enthusiasm made LA Pride 2024 an unforgettable experience. We can’t wait to see you all again next year for another round of celebration, love, and pride. Let’s keep the spirit of Pride alive all year long!

Don’t miss out on future events – stay connected with us and be the first to know about exciting upcoming celebrations. Until next time, let’s continue spreading love, unity, and pride!

Receive 15% off your order with promo code “PRIDE” (valid 6/1 - 6/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

CURRENT PROMO(S): PRIDE.COM/THE-PRIDE-STORE/.

The Pride StorePride
la pridela pride in the parkthe pride store
Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Latest Stories

author avatar

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

