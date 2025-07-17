Why the internet is crashing out over this viral video of a 'couple' cozying up at Coldplay concert

Today will go down in internet history.
It was nothing but good vibes at Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston Wednesday night. During an acoustic part of the show, frontman Chris Martin turned on the iconic kiss cam to engage with the fans in the crowd.
As excited faces showed up on the jumbotron, things took an awkward turn when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot popped up on screen. At first, the two were holding each other in a loving embrace, but they then decided to split apart once they realized thousands of people were watching them.
The comedic timing couldn't have been better as Chris Martin said into this microphone, "They’re having an affair or they’re very shy." Well, it turns out this might be an alleged fair after all.
Turns out, Byron is the CEO of the billion-dollar tech firm Astronomer and he's married with two kids. Kristin Cabot, the woman he was cozying up to, is the Chief People Officer and HR Chief at Byron's company. Talk about a scandal!
It didn't take long for millions of people to watch the video and start posting hilarious reactions, so check out some of the funniest memes that are taking off on social media.