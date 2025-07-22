Conservative dad moved to Russia to get his kids away from 'woke' — now he's been sent to war

Siwa, who previously identified as lesbian, came out as queer and updated her pronouns on live TV, while her relationship with Hughes was still platonic and budding. Following the show's finale, Siwa swiftly broke up with her girlfriend, Kath Ebbs, at the Celebrity Big Brother UK after party after she flew out to London to attend. Hughes and Siwa began dating shortly after.

"It upsets me that she is being thrown hate online," Hughes said in his latest interview. "I do feel a sense of responsibility that being with me has led to her getting hate. I don’t understand how anyone could be mean to someone as caring as her."

Hughes took the time to clarify that Siwa is "still part of the LGBTQ+ community."

"Joelle has been with girls all her life," said Hughes, using Siwa's real first name. "She is bisexual. She’s not now straight just because she’s with me."





"I’m very respectful of everything she’s been through. That’s her own personal journey," he concluded. “Sexuality can be fluid, and you should be able to love who you want without judgment. She is still part of the LGBTQ+ community; she always will be. And while there’s been negativity, there has been so much love.”

He even took the time to address the 10-year age gap between them, saying Siwa is "one of the most mature people" while he is very immature, "but it just works." He also noted that their first kiss was "genuinely special."

“I’d love to marry her," said Hughes. "I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day." He also said that they "both want kids."

The lovebirds met in April 2025. Hughes went on to address speculation about his own sexuality.

"I’ve had more people call me ‘gay’ in the last two months of my life than ever before. But it doesn’t bother me – as long as people aren’t nasty, opinions are fine," said Hughes. "I may be feminine in the way I do things, but I wouldn’t change the way I am for anything. I cry a lot, but we live in a world where toxic masculinity exists, and there isn’t an ounce of that in my body."

This interview comes after a week of pregnancy rumors swirling around Siwa. She's been fanning the flames of the rumor on social media, making a two-truths-and-a-lie TikTok with one of the options being, "I'm pregnant." Siwa's mom left a comment on her video that read, "Grandma Jess reporting for duty."

In June, Siwa opened up about her evolving sexuality. "When I came out at 17, I said, 'I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].' But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said, 'I’m a lesbian.' And I think I did that because of the pressure." When the interviewer asked her where that pressure came from, she said, "In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I'm a lesbian,' you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid."

Though perhaps a bit messy in execution, Siwa said that she's "beyond happy with it all," referring to her coming out process, and if she "could go back in time, I wouldn’t change a thing. Really. Zero. I would change nothing."

In the midst of all the hubbub, Siwa dropped out of the Back Lot Bash in late June, a Chicago pride event that caters to queer women, at the last minute due to reported "scheduling conflicts."