Munroe Bergdorf blasts obnoxious transphobes: 'The thing you're hating is yourself'

Munroe Bergdorf is one of the most famous trans activists in the world as she's used her platform to advocate for equality even when it's harmed her modeling career.
Fans will remember that L'Oréal dropped Bergdorf after she called out white supremacy following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina back in 2017.
Since then, Bergdorf has devoted her career to speaking up for justice while simultaneously thriving in the fashion and beauty world.
Now, audiences will get a deep dive into Bergdorf's coming out journey and public scrutiny in her personal new documentary Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf.
"This is a film about community, chosen family, biological family, and building yourself and refusing to accept the cards you were dealt. Being trans, you really get to build yourself. We experience the world in a way that's so enlightening," Monroe tells PRIDE.
With so much hateful rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ+ community and specifically transgender people today, Bergdorf is grateful that her movie can come out and hopefully inspire queers around the world.
"I think it's perfect timing in many ways. It's very daunting timing on a personal level. My parents are incredible and there's been moments we don't see eye-to-eye. You need to build a family with friends and loved ones who get it."
Bergdorf is also challenging anyone who opposes LGBTQ+ equality to watch this film as an opportunity to see what living life as a queer person truly looks like.
"Ignorance isn't always bliss. All of that hatred is coming from somewhere. The thing that you're hating is yourself. Go on that journey and heal that. More people will benefit from you being a positive force in this world."
Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf is available now to rent and own. To see the full interview with Munroe Bergdorf, check out the video at the top of the page.