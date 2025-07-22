The gays are drinking milk again — here's why

Apparently gays are drinking dairy milk again.
According to a new piece from Them, queers have shifted from the fancy milk alternatives and are starting to drink cow's milk in their coffees once again. And according to Vox, this is thanks to everyone going broke.
Milk has been seeing an uptick sales for the first time since 2009, while milk alternatives have been selling less. There are environmental and ethical concerns to be had with these changes, but considering the cost of groceries has been shooting up in recent years, and that dairy milk tends to be more affordable than its alternatives both at the store and at many coffee shops (with some notable exceptions), it seems reasonable to conclude financial concerns are playing a role here for consumers.
The LGBTQ+ community certainly doesn't have any sort of claim to the world of alternative milk. Some of us never even made the switch — probably more of us than TikTok would like everyone to believe.
But it's still weirdly well-documented that some part of culture links gays to alternative milks. Although, according to Them's research, perhaps any truth behind that might be shifting.
Anecdotally, writer Lex Goldstein links the shift not only to financial woes but to a drop in the stigma and shame surrounding walking into a trendy coffee shop and ordering cow's milk instead of oat milk. Maybe that's what happens when there's so much more going on in the world to divide us — judging people on their milk preferences doesn't seem so important.