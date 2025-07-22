The gays are drinking milk again — here's why

Bob appeared on MSNBC's The Weekend: Primetime with Ayman Mohyeldin and Antonia Hylton, and the segment began with a discussion on the Trump administration shutting down the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline's LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services.

"I'm really afraid of what the outcome will be. I mean, obviously, mental health is really important, especially when it comes to mental health surrounding suicidal ideology and how hard it can be to get through something like that," Bob said. "Obviously, when you're in that state of mind, you're going to end up needing some help. And it feels really upsetting that that will not be provided to people who need it now."

Mohyeldin then mentioned that some Democrats, including Newsom, have begun to pivot on their views on trans people.

"He's been going on right-wing media, speaking to Charlie Kirk and others, and basically calling out the Democrats and his party for taking a position of being pro-trans," Mohyeldin said.

"Can I just say, speaking to Charlie Kirk is never a good idea," Bob replied. "No one should be speaking to Charlie Kirk. I don't know if we still do that kind of social isolation. We've all just agreed that this is one person we will not be speaking to. But I do believe Charlie Kirk is that person."

Bob also questioned if Newsom actually knows any trans people.

"I will say this: No one who actually knows a trans person would ever go around saying and doing these things," Bob continued. "And I mean, actually knows… Your partner, your children, your parents, your cousin, your best friend, like, people you see on a daily basis."