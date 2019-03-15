Fans Are Going Crazy Over Riverdale's Queer Sex Scene

Our jaws are literally on the floor.

All the Choni stans got one of the biggest (and steamiest) surprises of their lives during this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale...

The fan-favorite queer couple, Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), got their very own sex scene during Wednesday night's episode, and considering all of the response on the Twittersphere, viewers were shaken to the core.

OPEN MOUTH KISS LIP BITING STOMACH KISSING CHONI REALLY DID THAT!!! pic.twitter.com/ulkg1lHwpc — eva (@acasanvers) March 14, 2019

veronica walking in to la bonne nuit and seeing choni having sex on her table pic.twitter.com/skCWDqqm04 — s (@archielizabeths) March 13, 2019

sorry but choni’s sex scene was the best sex scene ever shown on riverdale #riverdale pic.twitter.com/KkvRrdbIvw — ً (@hoegalore) March 14, 2019

But wow, what a moment ... a moment that is most pleasing to me in my career.... CHONI owns me pic.twitter.com/vivIvPsh4Y — Lizbot (@youmyweaknesss) March 13, 2019

I SAW CHERYL HAVING AN ORGASM! DO YOU GUYS THINK IM OK??? #CHONI pic.twitter.com/63QoacjKBI — JuliDG(@JuliDG) March 14, 2019

that Choni sex scene was the hottest thing I have ever seen in my life on the CW #Riverdale — Katie Minard (@KatieMinard) March 14, 2019

This #Choni sex scene is probably the hottest thing I’ve ever witnessed on broadcast television... ever??? #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/TcMXHNZ7P0 — Give Carly Rae Jepsen Pokémon Sword (@Neil_McNeil) March 14, 2019

the tl looking real ugly let me bless ur eyes w choni pic.twitter.com/aCrnLMic6G — alexus (@hopesblvssom) March 15, 2019

still not over the choni sex scene excellence.....pic.twitter.com/EqeZWZnN7n —(@chryltxpaz) March 14, 2019

We already knew Riverdale had sexy AF moments, but this Choni scene is on a whole new level!