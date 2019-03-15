#TV

Fans Are Going Crazy Over Riverdale's Queer Sex Scene

riverdale-queer-women-sex-scene-cheryl-blossom-toni-topaz-fan-reactions.jpg

Our jaws are literally on the floor.

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
March 15 2019 5:22 PM EDT

All the Choni stans got one of the biggest (and steamiest) surprises of their lives during this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale...

The fan-favorite queer couple, Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), got their very own sex scene during Wednesday night's episode, and considering all of the response on the Twittersphere, viewers were shaken to the core.

We already knew Riverdale had sexy AF moments, but this Choni scene is on a whole new level!

Tags: #TV, #Entertainment, #Sex, #Women, #Lesbian, #Bisexual

From our Sponsors

READER COMMENTS ()

Latest News