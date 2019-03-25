Queer Eye Fans Raise Over $70,000 to Send Lesbian Hero to College

If you've been keeping up with season 3 of Netflix's popular reality makeover show Queer Eye, you've probably already gone through dozens of boxes of Kleenex for all the emtional tears you've been shedding. Well you better run to the grocery store and grab a whole bunch more, because chances are you're not nearly stocked up on enough tissues to deal with the recent (happy!) news about one of the show's most memorable guests.

Season 3's fifth episode, "Black Girl Magic," marked an important milestone in the series, with the Fab Five helping out Kansas resident Jess Guilbeaux, the show's first lesbian makeover recipient.

The episode focused on Guilbeaux, who was disowned by her adoptive parents following her coming out, forcing her into a deep struggle of financial independence, and even pressuring her to drop out of school due to debt.

Since the heartwrenching episode, Queer Eye fans have launched a GoFundMe to send Guilbeaux back to college to obtain a degree, and as of the time of reporting, the GoFundMe page has raised over $72,604 for Guilbeaux’s college tuition and expenses!

this is so sweet. i have no words. i’m dehydrated at this pointhttps://t.co/bpKHVQjJNp — Jess (@jesslayica) March 17, 2019

"I’m so overwhelmed with emotion and I thank everyone who has contributed," Guilbeaux said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I’m so ready to go back to school."

We love seeing good things happent to good people!

