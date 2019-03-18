#TV

Janelle Monáe Is Just as Emotional Over Queer Eye's Lesbian Hero as We Are

"You are my personal hero," said Monae.

By Taylor Henderson
March 18 2019 5:18 PM EDT

Season 3 of Queer Eye dropped on Netflix last Friday and episode 5, titled "Black Girl Magic," centers on Jess, the show's first openly lesbian hero.

Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan come into the home of the self-professed "lumberjack lesbian," who was kicked out of her adopted parents home for her sexuality and whose fear of rejection holds her back. 

Over the course of the episode, Jess comes into her own, discovers her confidence and beauty, and even finds both her chosen and biological family. The episode is leaving many people emotional, including the one and only Janelle Monáe.

"A friend hit me & told me to watch ep. 5 on @QueerEye," Monáe tweeted. "@jesslayica you are my personal hero."

We know this is monumental for Jess because early on in the episode, she named Monáe as her style icon. When Jess woke up and saw the shoutout, crying emojis were only the beginning of her reaction. 

"Janelle, you inspire me and i look up to you in so many different ways. Your light has taken me out of the dark on so many tough days. This means so much to me... I’ll be crying for the rest of today."

I'm not crying, there's just something in my eye...

The power of Queer Eye didn't stop there though. In the episode, Jess says she dropped out her Computer Science major at the University of Kansas because of debt. Now someone has set up a GoFundMe to send the "strong black lesbian woman" back to school. 

Okay. I'm crying. 

