Here's the First Trailer for Vida Season 2!

So last week, we got treated to some exclusive teaser art for the upcoming second season of STARZ's hit series Vida! And now, like a blessing from the queer TV gods, we've officially got the first trailer!!
For the second round of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series, sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) Hernandez have to continue rebuilding their mother's business while navigating financial constraints, developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. While other shows that center queer, Latinx people are sadly being cancelled, it's nice to see a series come back and give the world the representation we desperately need to see!
Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Vida in the video below!
All 10 episodes of Season 2 of Vida are set to drop on the STARZ app on Thursday, May 23! Vida will also air its linear premiere on STARZ on Sunday, May 26 at 9pm ET/PT, airing each episode week-to-week.
