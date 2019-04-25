We're Excited AF for Season 2 of Vida!

PRIDE has the exclusive teaser art for the new season of the critically-acclaimed STARZ show!

Fresh off of their GLAAD Media Award win for Best Comedy Series, Vida is set to make it's epic return to STARZ for season two in less than a month! And we can hardly wait!

To celebrate the occassion, PRIDE is unveiling some seriously cool teaser art for the upcoming season!

Notable for its positive queer, Latinx representation, Vida follows the story sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) Hernandez as they return to Boyle Heights (the Los Angeles neighborhood they grew up in) after the sudden passing of their mother. In season two, Lyn and Emma are tasked with rebuilding their mother's business while navigating financial constraints, developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement.

As if all that wasn't exciting enough, viewers will also get to see some familiar faces dropping by, as Looking and We the Animals star Raúl Castillo is set to guest star!

The only question left to ask is are we excited to see an amazing show that delivers some much-needed representation come back to the small screen??

All 10 episodes of season 2 of Vida are set to drop on the STARZ app on Thursday, May 23! Vida will also air its linear premiere on STARZ on Sunday, May 26 at 8pm ET/PT, airing each episode week-to-week.