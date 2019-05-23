The L Word Revival Title Has Been Revealed!

While we still know painfully little about the long-awaited L Word revival, a tiny trickle of information has finally, finally, finally been revealed.

The continuation of the series will be called The L Word: Generation Q, and we have a short, animated promo teasing the series’ premiere later this fall.

The promo also features vague cartoons of characters -- could this be representative of the actual characters we'll be getting in the show? Hard to say just yet, but we're intrigued.

It’s the way that we live. And love. The L Word: Generation Q is coming this fall! Only on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/iOmSfxJuAB — The L Word (@SHO_TheLWord) May 22, 2019

What we know so far:

The show will star original cast members Jennifer Beals (Bette), Kate Moennig (Shane), and Leisha Hailey (Alice) and could see guest appearances from other ogs.

But we’re also getting a whole new set of characters, which likely leads to the “Generation Q” of it all (not that “Generation Q” is a real, current thing, but presumably it represents being Queer AF).

Original showrunner Ilene Chaiken handed the reins over to Marja-Lewis Ryan, though Chaiken has assured fans that Marja shares her same vision for keeping things as raunchy as possible.

The show reportedly will be more inclusive, in response to some complaints about the original.

“The world has changed; we’ve learned a great deal, I’ve learned a great deal,” Chaiken said in regards to some of those missteps, particularly when it came to trans representation. “I know things now that I didn’t know then, and I’m glad to know them. I recognize the sensitivities.”

(On that note, the show put out a casting call looking specifically for trans men for the series.)

We also know that the series is changing locations — slightly, but significantly. While the first run of the series was set primarily in West Hollywood, tricking an entire generation of baby gays into thinking there was actually a viable scene for queer women in WeHo (spoiler: there’s not), this new iteration will take place on the east side, where queer ladies have migrated and congregated over the years after realizing the west side catered almost exclusively to gay men.

And we know that the series currently has an eight episode order. Whether or not it will go any further has yet to be seen, but even though queer representation has increased in the years since The L Word went off the air, there aren’t any current American shows that are actually about queer lady life. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed that The L Word: Generation Q will not only run for a long time (and be good), but be successful enough that it encourages the birth of new shows centering on various queer experiences.

Bring on the next gen, L Word!