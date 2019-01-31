The L Word Is Officially Coming Back to TV (With the Original Cast!)

"See you all soon xoxo," said Kate Moennig.

Showtime has officially picked up The L Word for a revival!

The network announced the eight-episode order of the lesbian-focused series at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, coming to TV sometime in 2019, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Beals (Bette), Katherine Moennig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) will reprise their roles, and the original show creator Ilene Chaiken will executive produce alongside showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan. HR reports that Erin Daniels (Dana), Laurel Holloman (Tina), Mia Kirshner (Jenny), Sarah Shahi (Carmen) and Pam Grier (Kit) may also appear in the revived series.

Anyone else screaming?