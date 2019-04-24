The L Word Revival Is Casting Actual Trans Men This Time

As every queer millennial woman awaits the return of The L Word with bated breath, something promising has appeared as a clue to what the new show may hold.

A casting notice went out the other day for two trans men to join the series in some form or another.

One role calls for a trans man in his 30s-50s who is “many years into his transition,” and the other calls specifically for an Asian trans man, and states that the role will call for nudity and simulated sex.

The 2004 version of the show was often criticized for its overall lack of trans characters, and the problematic representation when one finally was introduced as a series regular.

Max, who was played by cis actress Daniela Sea, came out as trans after following Jenny back to LA, and both the characters and the narrative itself often failed to respect his identity.

It’s unclear how important the roles are, but just the idea of having actual trans men play actual trans men gives us hope for this series correcting the wrongs of its predecessor.

And the little note about one role requiring nudity and simulated sex gives us hope that this version will still be as raunchy and steamy as the original version.