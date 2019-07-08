Stranger Things Season 3 Gave Us a Touching Coming Out Scene

Light spoilers ahead...

A fan favorite character on Stranger Things has come out, and the internet is absolutely obsessed with her! The newest season of the beloved series premiered last Thursday on July 4th, and amidst all the chaos and calamity of the season, we got a really touching moment between Robin and Steve.

Robin confesses to Steve that she was obsessed with him in high school, but not because she had a crush on him.

"Do you remember what I said about Click’s class," she asks, "about me being jealous, and like, obsessed?"

"Yeah," Steve replies.

"It isn’t because I had a crush on you. It’s because… she wouldn’t stop staring at you."

"Mrs. Click?"

"Tammy Thompson," Robin comes out. "I wanted her to look at me. But she couldn’t pull her eyes away from you and your stupid hair. And I didn’t understand because you would get bagel crumbs all over the floor. And you asked dumb questions. And you were a douchebag. And you didn’t even like her and I would go home and just scream into my pillow."

"But Tammy Thompson’s a girl," Steve begins before he realizes what she's saying. "Oh."

Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, recognized how big of a deal the coming out was for LGBTQ fans of the series. "The great thing about Stranger Things is it has such a reach and so many people watch it in the middle of the country. Even a little gesture like having a gay character is a big deal," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Robin starts the season with a lot of hard walls. The more she gets involved with this mystery, the more herself she becomes. The reason she has all these hard walls is that she doesn't feel like she fits in. She feels like an odd one out. She's gay, and nobody knows that. There's a lot she's bored by, and there's a lot she's too nervous to express about herself that makes a person put up a lot of walls. But once these other characters start to reveal themselves to her, and once she gets to be on the front of a mission, her personality really comes through because she feels like herself. She can use her abilities, and she be useful, and nothing makes a person feel better than being useful."

The internet is absolutely smitten with Robin and has already dubbed her our next gay icon!

i’m genuinely so happy stranger things gave us this lesbian icon. robin is beautiful, smart, funny, one of the coolest characters and she’s a lesbian. it’s a win for the gays. pic.twitter.com/oEFjs5rvg5 — el the wise (@skzgays) July 4, 2019

ROBIN IS GAY! I REPEAT ROBIN IS GAY! ROBIN IS THE TRUE LGBT+ ICON OF TELEVISION #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/M2gW5G13QG — SassyLemonXD (@Lauren94215647) July 4, 2019

gays on their way to watch stranger things season 3 for robin, although they've never watched an episode before pic.twitter.com/WCFGTrThP5 — nat not geo (@posiekarla) July 5, 2019

Stranger Things is on Netflix now.