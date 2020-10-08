Dove Cameron Says Her Liv & Maddie Characters Were Totally Queer

Did the beloved Disney Channel show actually have LGBTQ+ representation in it all along??

Bisexual actress and singer Dove Cameron wants you to know that some of the most iconic characters she has played in her career so far are, in fact, queer.

During some recent Twitter exchanges with her fans, the 24-year-old made the revelation that her Liv & Maddie characters are both proud, card-carrying members of the LGBTQ+ community. (For those who didn't watch, Liv & Maddie was a popular Disney Channel comedy that ran from 2013-2017 about the lives and antics of two identical twins. Dove played both the titular roles of Liv and Maddie and won a Daytime Emmy for her performance.)

"Maddie was definitely gay," Dove said, confirming long-held fan theories of Maddie's lesbian icon status. "Liv was bi," she wrote to another fan when they asked if Maddie's sister Liv was also a lesbian.

But the queer reveals don't stop there! Because Dove got the ball rolling about the sexualities of her past roles more fans started to chime in and ask if there were any other LGBTQ+ roles in her filmography, specifically her Descendants and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters.

"Mal is pan," Dove wrote, referring to her character in the Descendants film franchise, the daughter of Maleficent and Hades. In a subsequent tweet, she then confirmed Ruby from the Marvel TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was ace.

But why stop there? When another fan questioned her own sexuality, Dove had a few simple words to say: "Girl I been bi."

While it would have made a greater impact to know about these characters and their sexualities when the shows and movies they were in first came out, we're glad to see Dove still embraces and loves the memorable, and queer AF, roles that helped get her to where she is today! We have to stan!