Netflix's Never Have I Ever Just Got Renewed for Season 2

The queer-inclusive teen comedy is coming back for more episodes!!

Fans rejoice! Netflix's latest teen comedy series Never Have I Ever just got renewed for a second season!

Created by Mindy Kaling, the hilarious show follows 15-year-old Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who struggles to process her father's death while juggling the seemingly world-ending high school drama of boys, school, identity crises, and being a good friend to her BFFs Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young).

The show also featured some heartwarming coming out scenes and a stan-worthy romance between Fabiola and Eve.





The cast celebrated the good news on Instagram. "Can’t believe this is happening you guys," wrote Ramakrishnan. "Season two here we come!"

We can't wait to see what the gang gets into in season 2!!