Netflix's Never Have I Ever Has the Coming Out Story Gay Girls Deserve

The hilarious new Netflix show authentically shows what it's like to be a queer high schooler!

From the mind of comedy goddess Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is Netflix's newest teen comedy that offers a glimpse into the chaotic rollercoaster ride that is adolescence.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her commendable acting debut as Devi, a 15-year-old, first-generation, Indian-American high school student who just wants to get "railed."

While it's only been out for just over a day, fans are already praising the comedy for diving authentically and hilariously into Indian-American customs and culture, as well as the three core young women of color leading the show into hilarious depths.

Like the plots of many a teen dramedy, the nerdy sophomores make it their mission to secure boyfriends in the hopes of elevating their social status, but a problem quickly arises in Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) when she's forced to confront the idea that she might not like boys.

Fabiola grapples with her attraction to another girl in her class and struggles to define who she is on her own terms. In the midst of the laughs that ensue between the group of friends, we get a surprisingly tender scene where Fabiola comes out to Eleanor (Ramona Young).

Just moments before, she'd tried (and failed) to come out to her parents. This is clearly a big moment for her. She says deeply before confiding in her friend, "I'm gay. I'm sorry that I didn't tell you sooner. I, honestly, just realized-"

Eleanor jumps in, "Don't you dare apologize to me." She reaches across to hug her friend, "I love this for you."

We won't give too much more away, but the show is full of hilarious and heartwarming moments that are exciting viewers everywhere, so much so that in just a day, actress Lee Rodriguez already has stans.

Even Gabrielle Union joined in on the fun!

The Bring It On legend has spoken! If you weren't convinced before, now you have no choice but to watch.

Never Have I Ever is on Netflix now. Watch the trailer below!