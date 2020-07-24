Our Fave Adventure Time Couple Returns for Distant Lands Obsidian

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline reunite in their own HBO Max special and I'm not crying, you are!

During 2018's Adventure Time series finale, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline cemented their status as queer icons with a kiss. But with the series ending, many fans were sad they wouldn't see more from the sapphic duo.

Luckily for us, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum are maintaining their power couple status in the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands HBO Max special, Obsidian.

Revealed earlier today, the new poster shows them on their very own adventure!

According to IGN, "Princess Bubblegum and Marceline head out on a mission to the Glass Kingdom to prevent a catastrophe." There they’ll meet Glassboy, "a young bookworm living in the pristine Glass Kingdom. Taunted by his fellow Glass People for the sizable crack in his head, he seeks a remedy to his condition and ends up accidentally waking an ancient enemy. To save the day, Glassboy seeks out the hero who once defeated the monster, the legendary Marceline the Vampire Queen."

And a little treat for Steven Universe fans, Glassboy is voiced by Michaela Dietz, the same actress behind Amethyst.

As IGN reports, "The Distant Lands specials are four hour-long episodes set in the Adventure Time universe, each following different characters from the original show."

"The first episode, BMO, aired in June, and Obsidian is due to release sometime this year. The final two episodes will focus on Peppermint Butler and Finn and Jake."