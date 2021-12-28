13 of the Queerest Moments in 'Yellowjackets' So Far

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is quickly shaping up to be the dark teen girl-centric take on Lost we didn’t know we so desperately needed. Flashing back between a girls’ soccer team (the Yellowjackets) crash-landing in the wilderness and how the survivors are coping 25 years later after being rescued, the show so far is steeped in mystery, trauma, survivor’s guilt, and the bonds of female friendship.

And it is very, very queer.

Not only is there canon queerness, but the show itself has an overwhelmingly queer vibe. The kind that makes you confident a character or couple wasn’t thrown in to hit a quota, but that the story is just has queerness deep down in its DNA.

So while the explicitly queer moments are there, and an excellent example in and of themselves as to how easy it is to weave LGBTQ+ characters into your story, let’s take a moment to examine the ways the show is super queer outside of those.

WARNING: This contains spoilers up through season one episode six.