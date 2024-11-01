'Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown & Tawny Cypress are flirting on IG and being adorably gay AF

Great news for Yellowjackets fans, the first look at season three of the Showtime original thriller shows that things just keep getting gayer — even behind the scenes!

Out actor Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Teen Taissa, posted a photo shoot with Tawny Cypress, who plays their modern-day counterpart. "The casting went tf off" commented Grey's Anatomy actor and musician E.R. Fightmaster. They're absolutely right, as the resemblance between Brown and Cypress is uncanny.

Brown proved they're not afraid of being one of those gay couples who look exactly alike if Cypress is down for it, adding a flirty caption to the photos aimed at their costar.







See on Instagram The caption read, "Gay level 6: crush on someone who looks exactly like you will when you’re older @tawnycypress @yellowjackets S3 first look." I'm dying to know what Gay levels 1-5 are according to Brown, sign me up for that crash course ASAP. It only got gayer with Cypress's response. She commented on the post, writing, "that's hilarious :) i look like i'm about to put you in a half nelson. 😽" to which Brown smoothly replied, " be my guest 😏".