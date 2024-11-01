Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown & Tawny Cypress are flirting on IG and being adorably gay AF

'Yellowjackets' Jasmin Savoy Brown & Tawny Cypress are flirting on IG and being adorably gay AF

Tawny Cypress (L) and Jasmin Savoy Brown attend Showtimes's "Yellowjackets" FYC event at Hollywood Forever on June 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Courtesy of David Livingston/GettyImages

Brown is using Instagram for its best and truest purpose: keeping friends, family, and fans up to date on your gayest activities. We should all be taking notes.

@politebotanist

Great news for Yellowjackets fans, the first look at season three of the Showtime original thriller shows that things just keep getting gayer — even behind the scenes!

Out actor Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Teen Taissa, posted a photo shoot with Tawny Cypress, who plays their modern-day counterpart. "The casting went tf off" commented Grey's Anatomy actor and musician E.R. Fightmaster. They're absolutely right, as the resemblance between Brown and Cypress is uncanny.

Brown proved they're not afraid of being one of those gay couples who look exactly alike if Cypress is down for it, adding a flirty caption to the photos aimed at their costar.


The caption read, "Gay level 6: crush on someone who looks exactly like you will when you’re older @tawnycypress @yellowjackets S3 first look." I'm dying to know what Gay levels 1-5 are according to Brown, sign me up for that crash course ASAP.

It only got gayer with Cypress's response. She commented on the post, writing, "that's hilarious :) i look like i'm about to put you in a half nelson. 😽" to which Brown smoothly replied, " be my guest 😏".

The photos were just one of fives sets offering a first look at Yellowjackets season 3. Each one showcases the paired young version and contemporary version actors for five of the main characters: Taissa, Shauna, Misty, Van, and Lottie. Unfortunately, none of the other actors used the promos to shoot their shot with their doppelgangers, a real missed opportunity on their parts.

There's no firm release date for season three, but it is expected to be premiere sometime in early 2025. As long as the actors keep using the time in between now and then to shamelessly flirt with one another, we say take all the time in the world.

CelebritiesTVLesbian
jasmin savoy brownlesbianlesbian actorstawny cypressyellowjacketscelebrities
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

