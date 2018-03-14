20 Questions with Gia Gunn

We all want to know more about our favorite LGBT celebrities, influencers, and tastemakers, and what better way to do that than with a fun game of #20Questions! This time, PRIDE got to play a round with RuPaul's Drag Race star Gia Gunn! It's been a big few years for the season 6 alum, who came out as a trans woman in an emotional Instagram post back in April of 2017. She spilled all the tea on the advice she would give to young LGBT kids, who she thinks is a true queer icon, and what her go-to karaoke song is (hint: it's a Mariah classic)!

Click through to see Gia's answers to PRIDE's #20Questions game, and if you're feeling your oats, you can also follow her on Twitter and Instagram!