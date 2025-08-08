Tom Holland's cold plunge left him soaking wet and the gays in a frenzy

Tom Holland is driving fans wild by getting soaking wet!
While playing at the Bero Padel Classic — put on by Holland’s nonalcoholic beer brand — the Spider-Man star took an ice plunge during an episode of Men’s Health UK’s Icebreakers show on TikTok.
Holland played a round of fitness “Smash or Pass,” giving his opinion on things like burpees (he hates them but does them anyway) and saunas (he admitted he plans to jump in one soon) while lowering himself further into the cold plunge after each question.
But it was Holland and the shirtless host jumping out of the water, soaking wet, that had gay fans on social media going absolutely feral for the 29-year-old actor.
@menshealthuk
In the latest episode of Icebreakers, Tom Holland takes the plunge at the Bero Padel Classic for a freezing round of Smash or Pass, giving his verdict on some viral fitness trends. #tomholland #icebreakers #icebath #fitness #smashorpass #spiderman
“Oh my word, I am absolutely frozen to the bone,” he said as he dripped with water and his white T-shirt turned see-through, showing off his impressive six-pack.
Holland wowed fans with his new body transformation from twink to twunk (yes, we know he’s straight, but the description still fits) on the cover of the U.S. version of Men’s Health earlier this year.
His bulkier physique sent fans into a tailspin, and this new video is stirring up the gays all over again. Men’s Health knows what they are doing. Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions below!