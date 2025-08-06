Skip to content
Rylie Jeffries' bulge on Big Brother sends gay fans into a frenzy

The viral clip has earned millions of views online.

Rylie Jeffries on Big Brother.

Sara Mally/CBS
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 06 2025 / 5:07 PM
Fans weren't expecting to see this.

Big Brother is currently airing its 27th season on CBS and the twists and turns are at an all-time high.

Beyond the complex challenges and juicy drama, the show is known for steamy showmances as the contestants get cuddled up living under one roof together for the summer.

Well, it looks like one contestant got quite excited as he mingled with one of his competitors. Rylie Jeffries, a 27-year-old professional bull rider from Oklahoma, is making the rounds on social media for his, ahem, downstairs area.

Cameras caught him adjusting himself as he flirted with 23-year-old Katherine Woodman while sitting on a couch in the backyard, so it's safe to say social media is having a field day with the viral clip. Check out some of the funny reactions below!

