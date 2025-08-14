Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Queer merch wasn’t welcome on Stripe — until backlash hit

The saga over censorship in gaming continues.

Stripe

Silhouette of Hand Holding Phone with Stripe Logo in Front of Stripe Payment Processing Website on Computer Screen

Tigarto/Shutterstock
Rachel Kiley
By Rachel KileyAugust 14 2025 / 4:40 PM
Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

See Full Bio

Payment processor Stripe has issued an apology and refuted the allegations that it has banned the purchase of LGBTQ+ goods.

Developers and supporters of LGBTQ+ games have recently expressed concerns over the deindexing and/or removal of NSFW games on itch.io and Steam, with some creators sharing that even their SFW games featuring LGBTQ+ (often female-centric) content have been removed from search.

Gamers have been contacting various payment processors en masse after being told they were responsible for the sudden policy shift and extreme correction. Stripe in particular became a big target of the efforts after Itch founder Leaf mentioned them by name.

In recent days, multiple people have alleged that Stripe customer service agents have informed them directly that the company has recently restricted the purchase of all LGBTQ+ goods.

"twice today, when pressured, Strip operators have said, plainly, that i cannot use stripe for the purchase of LGBTQ content," wrote Bluesky user @dieselbrain. "not just adult content, but explicitly LGBTQ."

@mostlycogent reported a similar experience, saying they were told that Stripe is, in fact, blocking "non-explicit, legal, non-adult LGBT content" because they're a "private company, we make our own rules about it."

The concern and outrage prompted a public response from Mark Jansen, the Head of Policy Communications at Stripe.

"Sorry for the confusion—this is not our policy," he wrote. "Stripe has no prohibitions on the sale of LGBTQ+ content or goods."

The company echoed that sentiment in statements to several publications.

"We apologize: the information given by our support team was totally wrong," Stripe spokesperson Casey Becker told The Verge, repeating that they have "no prohibitions on the sale of LGBTQ+ content or goods."

There are still a lot of questions and concern at hand, despite the company's response.

As @dieselbrain pointed out, even if Stripe doesn't have an official policy against LGBTQ+ content, it's still extremely likely targeting adult content will disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ creators, as we have seen happen time and time again.

itchio and steamlgbtq gamespayment processor stripe

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Laverne Cox attends the grand opening weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta.
Interviews

Laverne Cox dishes on her steamy sex life & how she's 'healing' from past relationships

Actor Charlie Gillespie 2021
Celebrities

Charlie Gillespie is hiding his goods with just a guitar and the gays are going feral

Stripe
Culture

Queer merch wasn’t welcome on Stripe — until backlash hit

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC