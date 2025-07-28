Theo James' super tight Speedo in sexy Dolce & Gabbana pics have the gays spiraling

Theo James is the gift that keeps on giving.
The handsome actor had his mainstream breakthrough on The Divergent Series trilogy of films in 2014 through 2016.
Soon after, James joined the second season of The White Lotus and had social media going feral for his viral nude scenes.
As an official Hollywood heartthrob now, the star leaned into his sexy side even more for a steamy Dolce & Gabbana campaign earlier this year. James stripped down into just a tiny white swim brief for the 25th anniversary of the brand's light blue fragrance.
Well, it's safe to say the internet had a field day over the seductive photos and fans shared their wild reactions that gained plenty of traction online. Check out the spicy pics and hilarious discourse below!