Things haven’t gotten any better for Armie Hammer ever since those pesky cannibalism accusations came out in 2021.

The Call Me By Your Name star shared a video on his Instagram account about his beloved truck, which he’s admitted he has to get rid of because he can’t afford the gas.

“So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now,” he said as he pointed to his truck and defined it. “I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself.”

Notably, 2017 was also the year Call Me By Your Name was released.

“I have loved this truck intensely,” he continued, which is a bit of a risky word for him to use. “I’ve taken it camping and across the country multiple times and on long road trips. I took her for one last road trip to CarMax.”

After admitting this is “not an ad for CarMax,” he said he was selling his truck.

“Since being back in L.A., I have put about $4 or $500 worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it,” he said. “I can’t afford the gas anymore.”

Despite not being able to afford the gas, Hammer did manage to get himself a “tiny” hybrid that will probably take “10 bucks of gas” per month, so here’s to hoping that fares him better.

See on Instagram While Hammer may have noted that part of this decision was tied to his birthday on August 28, eagle-eyed fans may also have noticed some of the items in his truck that he had to clear out. Among those items in the center console was a bundle of rope next to a medicine bottle.

@ArmieHammer/Instagram Anyway, the move to sell his car — and the reason why — have set the internet ablaze with jokes at his expense. Keep scrolling through for some of our favorites.