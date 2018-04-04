Google's Inspiring Maya Angelou Tribute Is the Perfect Pick-Me-Up

Today's Google Doodle honors Dr. Maya Angelou’s 90th birthday, and includes Laverne Cox, Oprah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys!

In honor of what would have been Dr. Maya Angelou’s 90th birthday, Google created a Doodle of her powerful, popular poem, "Still I Rise." You can’t help but think of the current socio-political context in the United States as you listen to multiple inspiring women of color (including Laverne Cox, Oprah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys) recite Dr. Angelou’s powerful words.

The message is clear: be yourself and resist.

Head to Google right now and press play to watch the Doodle of the Day! And read "Still I Rise" below!

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I'll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

’Cause I walk like I've got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I'll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops,

Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don't you take it awful hard

’Cause I laugh like I've got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I've got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I'm a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.