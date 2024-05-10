Capturing Hockney, Matisse & the beauty of male nudity with artist Terry Hastings

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the vibrant world of contemporary art, where creativity knows no bounds, Terry Hastings of The Hastings Gallery emerges as a visionary artist whose work transcends boundaries, blending influences from masters like David Hockney and Henri Matisse with his unique perspective. Nestled in the artistic haven of Palm Springs, Terry found inspiration in the endless sunshine and the laid-back atmosphere, igniting a creative spark that continues to illuminate his artistry. In an exclusive interview with PRIDE.com, Terry shares insights into his creative process, the influence of Hockney and Matisse on his art available on The Pride Store , and his commitment to capturing the beauty of the male form with a poignant political undertone.

Terry's journey into the realm of artistry took a transformative turn upon discovering the works of David Hockney, whose uninhibited portrayal of the male form against the backdrop of Southern California's poolside allure resonated deeply with him, influencing works such as "Pink Ball." Reflecting on Hockney's minimalist approach, Terry remarks, "I love how Hockney’s photos were without detail, without specific minutiae. He focuses on the emotion and feeling evoked from seeing naked men in the pool, which was unheard of in the 60s and 70s, and that created such a brouhaha back then."

Terry’s affinity for showcasing the male form transcends mere aesthetic appreciation; it embodies a celebration of freedom and authenticity. In prints like "Man With Hat," where the male figure takes center stage, Terry masterfully captures the essence of masculine beauty with a touch of playfulness. Reflecting on his artistic choices, he jests, "What is there not to love about the male form? Let’s start there." His approach to photography is characterized by spontaneity and camaraderie, as he collaborates with models to create images that exude a sense of ease and naturalness. "Finding beautiful men, or just men that are willing to be naked for you, there's this freeing feeling that happens for me and the models when I take these photos," Terry explains.

This sense of liberation permeates his work, infusing each frame with an unfiltered authenticity that invites viewers to embrace the beauty of vulnerability and self-expression. Through prints like "Man With Hat" and "Pink Ball," Terry pays homage to Hockney's iconic style, capturing the essence of sensuality with a captivating simplicity that transcends time.

Inspired by Hockney's minimalist aesthetic, Terry embarked on a quest to infuse his art with a touch of Matisse's brilliance, seeking to render the nude form in a manner that transcends the explicit. Delving into Matisse's technique of "cutouts," Terry found a harmonious balance between form and color, creating compositions that exude elegance and allure. "The nudes he painted were like cutouts of shapes and forms with solid colors," Terry explains, shedding light on his creative process.

Terry Hastings Courtesy Terry Hastings

This innovative approach to artistry shines through in prints like "Super Soaker," where Terry skillfully employs the "cutout" technique to craft mesmerizingly abstract compositions. Recalling the genesis of this captivating piece, Terry shares the playful spontaneity that fueled its creation. "The figures that you see in 'Super Soaker' were all from one photo," he reminisces. "I had four guys come over and we were doing a pool party photo shoot. This shot happened after my friend Alan had picked up a Super Soaker and started shooting the boys across the pool, and it was just so much fun."

However, Terry recognized the need to refine the image for broader appeal. "As an unaltered photo, it was just a little too much penis," he jokes. "I mean, you can never really have too much penis, but for the living room it was." With meticulous precision, Terry transformed the scene, delicately covering the figures with solid colors while retaining elements of the original texture to preserve its authenticity. Through prints like "Super Soaker," where he seamlessly integrates elements of reality with abstract motifs, Terry showcases his mastery of the "cutout" technique, transforming ordinary scenes into extraordinary works of art.

As Terry’s artistic journey unfolds, it intertwines with a deeper, more profound narrative—a narrative that challenges societal norms and champions the freedom of expression. Through his larger-than-life collages, Terry confronts the stigma surrounding nudity and advocates for a more liberated, accepting society. "‘Freedom,’" he shares, "is an ode to nudism and naturalism, a criticism of our laws about wearing clothes that end up censoring expression and stigmatizing the human body as something impure." With each collage he creates, Terry sparks conversations and ignites change, inviting viewers to question the status quo and embrace the beauty of individuality.

In the realm of contemporary art, Terry Hastings stands as a beacon of creativity and courage, fearlessly pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. Through his evocative prints and larger-than-life collages, Terry invites viewers on a journey of self-discovery and liberation, celebrating the beauty of the male form while advocating for a more inclusive and accepting society. As his artistry continues to evolve, one thing remains constant—Terry Hastings' unwavering commitment to capturing the essence of life, one shot at a time.

