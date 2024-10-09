Adult stars release election ad against Trump and these 20 reactions have us CACKLING

From Billie Eilish to Jennifer Lawrence, celebs are endorsing Kamala Harris left and right, but now even the adult entertainment industry has united to fight against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and the internet can’t stop joking about it.
A group of 17 adult film stars has launched a $100,000 ad campaign that will run in front of videos on popular porn sites warning viewers about the Project 2025 — the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation blueprint for the next Republican administration — plan to ban pornography and prosecute porn producers.
And they’re spending their money wisely, running the “hands off my porn” campaign ads in the seven swing states that will decide whether Harris will be running the country or we’ll get stuck with the fascist dictator: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
While this plan might seem silly (and trust us, the jokes about it are hilarious), targeting young men by telling them a vote for Trump means saying bye-bye to easily accessible porn could make all the difference come November 5. According to the New York Times, Vice President Kamala Harris is losing to Trump among men but has a chance at winning over younger men who might be swayed by the “hands off my porn” campaign.
On X (formerly Twitter), user @PettyLupone — excellent name, but the way — posted a New York Times article about the campaign with the caption, “Yeah. The election is just built different,” which set off a slew of hysterical jokes about Republicans jumping ship for Harris once Trump threatened their precious porn. “So we finally hit the GOP where it hurts. Right in the boner app,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “When they came for the women, I said nothing. When they came for the Haitians, I said nothing. But when they came for my porn, I said: ‘Hell no!’”
Keep scrolling to see all of the funny ways people found to make fun of Republicans and their secret love of porn!