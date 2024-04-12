Scroll To Top
Creating erotic art and advocacy with adult entertainer Cody Silver (EXCLUSIVE)

Courtesy Cody Silver

Dive into the dynamic world of artist and adult content creator Cody Silver in this exclusive interview where he discusses his partnership with the Free Speech Coalition, and his vision for a more inclusive and liberated future.

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Cody Seiya, known professionally as Cody Silver, emerges as a beacon of creativity, advocacy, and inclusivity in both the realms of art and adult entertainment. His journey, characterized by a fervent passion for expression and a dedication to championing diversity, intertwines with a commitment to advocacy through his partnership with the Free Speech Coalition. Established in 1991, the Free Speech Coalition stands as a bastion of advocacy for the rights and freedoms of individuals within the adult entertainment industry, echoing Cody's own mission to promote self-expression without fear of censorship. In an exclusive interview, Cody delves into the depths of his artistic inspiration, his transformative journey, and his vision for a more inclusive and liberated world.

Courtesy Cody Silver

From the tender age of childhood, Cody's affinity for art served as a conduit for self-discovery and connection. "I've been drawing since I could hold a pencil," he reminisces, underscoring the profound impact of art on his sense of identity and belonging. His art became a canvas for narratives of joy, intimacy, and diversity, challenging stereotypes and championing representation for individuals of all backgrounds and identities.

At the heart of Cody's art lies a celebration of sexual pleasure and diversity. "I like depicting the joys of sex, how fun it can be," he shares passionately. His creations serve as vibrant tapestries, weaving together stories of empowerment and self-acceptance. Through his work, Cody endeavors to dismantle the pervasive stereotypes prevalent in adult entertainment, offering a more inclusive and authentic representation of human sexuality.

Cody Silver's "Orgyporgy Signed Risograph Art Print"Cody Silver's "Orgyporgy Signed Risograph Art Print" available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Cody Silver

Cody's work in adult modeling marked a pivotal moment of evolution in his creative journey. "As I've become more public with my sexuality, it's also bled into my work," he reflects. Embracing his sexuality without shame or guilt, Cody found newfound freedom in his artistic endeavors. His art became a testament to self-expression and liberation, resonating with audiences far beyond the confines of the adult entertainment industry.

Collaborating with The Pride Store, Cody can amplify his voice within both the LGBTQ+ community and the broader sphere of advocacy. "Having my art sold on The Pride Store holds special significance for me. It feels really cool to share my perspective with the queer community," he expresses. Through his partnership with The Pride Store, Cody is able to share his passion and give back to his community.

Cody Silver's "Loads of Love T-Shirt"Cody Silver's "Loads of Love T-Shirt" available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Cody Silver

In addition to his collaboration with The Pride Store, Cody's partnership with the Free Speech Coalition underscores his unwavering commitment to advocacy. "There's been a very conservative resurgence in terms of policing our sexuality and limiting our free speech," he observes. By supporting the coalition, Cody stands as a staunch advocate for the rights and freedoms of individuals within the adult entertainment industry, ensuring that their voices are heard and their expressions remain unrestricted.

Looking to the future, Cody is eager to explore new horizons in his artistic journey. "I want to work on more collage, Mosaic-style designs," he reveals. His vision extends beyond mere aesthetics; Cody envisions his art as a catalyst for meaningful conversations and connections. "I think it'd be perfect for Pride," he adds, envisioning his creations as symbols of solidarity and empowerment.

Cody Silver's "Loads of Love Signed Risograph Print"Cody Silver's "Loads of Love Signed Risograph Print" available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Cody Silver

Ultimately, Cody's art serves as a beacon of hope and affirmation for individuals of all backgrounds and identities. "I want people to see themselves in it," he asserts. Through his work, Cody aspires to create a safe space where everyone feels seen, celebrated, and empowered.

In Cody Seiya's world, art transcends boundaries, igniting conversations, challenging perceptions, and celebrating the beauty of human diversity. Through his unwavering dedication to his craft and his commitment to advocacy, Cody continues to leave an indelible mark on both the art and adult entertainment industries, inspiring others to embrace their true selves without apology.

Cody Silver's "Ab Fab Signed Risograph Print"Cody Silver's "Ab Fab Signed Risograph Print" available now on ThePrideStore.comCourtesy Cody Silver

Receive 10% off with promo code “CodySilver” and 10% of your total order will be donated to Free Speech Coalition when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

DON’T FORGET!

Receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com.

Nic Austin

Branded Content Editor

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


A graduate from NYU Tisch, Nic Austin has always connected with the written word and its ability to change minds. He has applied this love for writing to analyzing LGBTQ+ media and how the LGBTQ+ community has been represented on screen. Before working as an Editor at equalpride, Nic Austin was the Editor-in-chief of The Queer Queue and the co-host of both The Queer Queue Podcast and The Queerly News. In his spare time, Nic Austin writes film criticism while enjoying the mountain views of Denver, Colorado.

Nic Austin is passionate about providing a platform in media for the LGBTQ+ community. He strives to tell stories about his community through the leading LGBTQ+ publications in the country. His mission is to amplify marginalized LGBTQ+ voices through partnerships with prominent brands and leaders in our community.


