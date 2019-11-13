Solange Curates Getty Museum's Stunning Art & Film Exhibit 'Bridge-s'

The breathtaking choreographed piece, which premiered this past Monday, explores the themes of “transitions through time” and includes new work by Gerard & Kelly based on their Modern Living series of performances and was choreographed specifically for the architecture of the Getty Center.
Dancers don gold, brown, and beige outfits as they float around and with the band, who then became moving parts of the art piece. The performance lasts over an hour and tenderly explores themes of home, gender, and family.
Knowles composed an original musical score, “Bridge-s,” featuring Cooper-Moore for the event, presented by Dropbox and Getty in partnership with IAMSOUND.
"Bridge-s is a reflection on how much transition can be controlled and accelerated by our own ideas, thoughts, and movements vs. the natural process of time and space," said Knowles in a statement. "The works chosen to respond to these ideas are dear to me, and by artists, musicians, philosophers and filmmakers I have an immense amount of respect for. I couldn't be more excited to program works that speak to the core of these themes alongside the Getty Museum.”
The two-day event will include screenings of Mother Tongue, Mother Master. 2018 by Phoebe Collings-James, Wild Seed by Samuel Hindolo, Diary of an African Nun and Four Women by Julie Dash, Black to Techno by Jenn Nkiru, AFRONAUTS and Boneshaker by Nuotama Bodomo, The State of Things by Kish Robinson, and more along with a special Saint Heron film premiere of NAIROBI by Tribeca Film Festival award winner Phillip Youmans. Programming will include an artist talk with British-Ghanaian philosopher, Kodwo Eshun.
Bridge-s will be brought to life over the course of two days from 11am to 5pm at the Getty Center.
Solange thanked the audience after the sequence came to a close. "Composing the music for this piece and directing it, alongside Gerard & Kelly, has been so fulfilling for me as I enter new planes as a composer and writer," said Knowles. "I just thank you guys for allowing me the space to evolve and experiment and express new frontiers."
All performances and film screenings featured in the exhibit are free and open to the public this weekend, November 16 and 17, at the Getty.
Images courtesy of Ryan Miller/Capture Image