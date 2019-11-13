Solange Curates Getty Museum's Stunning Art & Film Exhibit 'Bridge-s'

The breathtaking choreographed piece, which premiered this past Monday, explores the themes of “transitions through time” and includes new work by Gerard & Kelly based on their Modern Living series of performances and was choreographed specifically for the architecture of the Getty Center.

Dancers don gold, brown, and beige outfits as they float around and with the band, who then became moving parts of the art piece. The performance lasts over an hour and tenderly explores themes of home, gender, and family.

Knowles composed an original musical score, “Bridge-s,” featuring Cooper-Moore for the event, presented by Dropbox and Getty in partnership with IAMSOUND.