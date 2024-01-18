The Pride Store: Experience queer nostalgia through Andy Sklar’s intimate art collection

Step into the world of artist Andy Sklar, a creative force born and raised in the vibrant town of Highland Park, Illinois. Nestled in the northern suburbs of Chicago, Andy's childhood was enriched by frequent visits to the city's iconic Field Museum, where dazzling dioramas ignited his youthful imagination. Coupled with annual viewings of “The Wizard of Oz,” these experiences laid the foundation for a lifelong artistic journey.

Andy's portfolio boasts a rich tapestry of work featured in various publications, children's books, and character licensing for home décor and the gift industry. Now, The Pride Store proudly presents a specially curated selection from Andy's "Desert Trails" collection, crafted through the meticulous process of Giclee printing. Giclee, a French term meaning to spray or squirt, captures the essence of Andy's art in a way that standard printers cannot. These prints, spanning a little over a meter wide, are produced on high-quality archival papers, making them a true embodiment of fine art and photography.

Courtesy Andy Sklar

In an exclusive interview with Pride.com, Andy Sklar reflects on his artistic journey and the inspiration behind his work. "There's a sense of nostalgia in my work," he shares. Despite descriptions of his collection as art deco and a representation of the past, Andy explains that it wasn't his explicit intention to evoke these sentiments. "I feel like that reference to the past has always been inside of me."

Film and Hollywood, particularly the glamor of the 1930s and 40s, played a pivotal role in shaping Andy's aesthetic. "As a kid growing up, I loved old movies," he reminisces. "The glamor offered me an escape that really developed my imagination."

Andy's chosen medium, watercolors, further enhances the nostalgic allure of his prints available on The Pride Store. Pieces like "Friends & Neighbors" and "The Sundowners" evoke a retro look, inviting viewers to reminisce about sun-soaked days from the past. The "Desert Trails" collection, set against the backdrop of Palm Springs, holds special significance for Andy.

"I spent a good chapter of my life in Palm Springs," Andy reveals. "The scenes in 'Desert Trails' are day-in-the-life snapshots of authentic queer life. A lot of my experiences there and the memories I have, they were very formative for me. The way I lived, how our community lived, it was a way of life I look back on fondly."

For Andy, the prints are more than just art; they encapsulate moments of queer joy. "It's pleasing to see gay people hanging out and living their lives," he explains. "Capturing the joy and serenity that we experience when we have time off and get to vacation with our friends and chosen family was important to me."

Courtesy Andy Sklar

As Andy continues to explore the theme of nostalgia, he envisions expanding his collection to include diverse locales that resonate with the queer community. "I'd love to do a ski 'scape of figures enjoying snow-covered mountains and celebrating life by a warm fire," he shares. “Just capturing moments of queer lifestyle and community brings me and so many others so much happiness.” Inspired by Japanese design and his travels abroad, Andy looks forward to sharing more everyday moments of queer life with shoppers on The Pride Store.

Relive the nostalgia and celebrate queer life through the lens of Andy Sklar's art, available exclusively at ThePrideStore.com.