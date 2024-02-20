Top 10 hottest queer art pieces on The Pride Store to celebrate love

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Now that Cupid's arrows have been safely stowed away until next year, it's time to revel in love's vibrant spectrum, extending far beyond romantic entanglements. Whether it's the bond between friends, the embrace of self-love, or the celebration of queer history and culture, The Pride Store has curated a collection of art that beautifully encapsulates the diverse expressions of love. Join us as we dive into the top 10 hottest queer art pieces that are igniting passion and spreading warmth long after Valentine's Day.

JUSTMIKEYSART - DESIRE 12X12 ART PRINT Courtesy The Pride Store This “Desire” art print by JustMikeysArt captures the essence of romantic intimacy with three shirtless males entwined in a passionate embrace. Celebrating love in its myriad forms, this print boldly asserts the beauty of LGBTQ+ relationships with its striking imagery printed on premium fine art paper.

THE HASTINGS GALLERY - HIDDEN KISS 8X12 PRINT Courtesy The Pride Store Dive into the depths of love with "Hidden Kiss," an underwater escapade where Jay Alexander and Tony steal a clandestine moment beneath the surface. Captured by The Hastings Gallery, this print radiates authenticity, showcasing the raw and unfiltered connection between its subjects.

TREVOR WAYNE POP ART - GENTLEMEN HARD ENAMEL PIN Courtesy The Pride Store History meets contemporary flair in this Gentlemen Hard Enamel Pin by Trevor Wayne Pop Art. Featuring vintage dandies in a timeless cameo style, this accessory pays homage to the enduring presence of queer love throughout the ages.

THE HASTINGS GALLERY - STAY WITH ME 8X12 PRINT Courtesy The Pride Store Terry Hastings' lens captures a tender reconciliation in "Stay With Me." Depicting a heartfelt embrace between a couple overcoming strife, this print serves as a poignant reminder of the power of love to mend even the deepest wounds.

JUSTMIKEYSART - CIGAR PAPI 11X14 ART PRINT Courtesy The Pride Store Self-love takes center stage with the “Cigar Papi” art print by JustMikeysArt. Embracing gay iconography, this print exudes confidence and empowerment, inviting viewers to revel in their own identities without censorship or restraint.

ANDY SKLAR ART - GICLEÉ: FRIDAY ARRIVALS 12X9 Courtesy The Pride Store Escape to a sun-kissed paradise with Andy Sklar's "Friday Arrivals." Transporting viewers to a Palm Springs getaway, this watercolor masterpiece celebrates the joy of being unapologetically oneself among friends, basking in the warmth of camaraderie and acceptance.

ANDY SKLAR ART - GICLEÉ: FRIENDS & NEIGHBORS 12X9 Courtesy The Pride Store Continuing the Palm Springs escapade, Andy Sklar's "Friends & Neighbors" captures the essence of communal love. Set against a backdrop of azure skies and sparkling waters, this artwork embodies the spirit of unity and kinship found within LGBTQ+ communities.

PS BURBACH - HARRY STYLES 8X10 Courtesy The Pride Store Channel your admiration for pop culture icons with Chris Burbach's portrait of Harry Styles. With meticulous attention to detail, Chris's rendition immortalizes the magnetic allure of the beloved musician, offering fans a captivating tribute to their idol.

PS BURBACH - GEORGE MICHAEL 8X10 Courtesy The Pride Store Paying homage to a legendary icon, Chris Burbach's portrayal of George Michael exudes charisma and charm. With a nod to the singer's enduring legacy as a gay sex symbol, this portrait captures the essence of Michael's cool confidence and timeless appeal.

THE WERKROOM - SMALL MATTED POSTER SPECIAL EDITION - GOLDEN VILLAINS Courtesy The Pride Store Unleash your inner mischief with THE WERKROOM’S Golden Girls-inspired matted poster. Combining the allure of Disney villains with the beloved characters from The Golden Girls, this whimsical artwork adds a touch of irreverent fun to any space, inviting viewers to embrace their playful side. As we navigate the post-Valentine's Day lull, let these top 10 queer art pieces from The Pride Store serve as a reminder that love knows no bounds. Whether it's through tender embraces, historical tributes, or whimsical fantasies, each artwork celebrates the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences with authenticity and fervor. So, whether you're celebrating a romantic partnership, cherishing platonic bonds, or simply reveling in self-love, let these vibrant creations kindle the flames of passion and warmth in your heart long after February fades into memory. Save 15% with promo code “LOVE” (valid thru 2/29) when you shopThePrideStore.com.