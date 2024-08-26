Scroll To Top
10 Black LGBTQ+ & ally artists we vote as the next big pop star

@Normani; @Jay Saint; @Vincint/YouTube

These artists need WAY more hype and airtime.

@andrewjstillman

This summer has featured an incredible lineup of pop girlies that we love, and many of them represent various sexualities seen within the LGBTQ+ spectrum and allyship.

That said, one thing that's lacking in our massive list of pop star favorites is some diversity. There are some amazing Black queer artists out there you should be listening to, and many of them are likely already on your playlist.

When the X, formerly Twitter, account @sohosultry posted about the need for a new Black pop star, we got to thinking about some of our favorites that you may or may not have heard of. That we need to be HUGE, like, yesterday!

In response to @sohosultry's request, singer/songwriter Vincint responded and said that they were once again "submitting my application for the position," and we wouldn't be mad if they took the crown! This song is a bop and deserves all the love!

Here are 10 of our favorite Black artists that deserve a little more shine and praise. Keep an eye on them all, because you never know when any of them will dominate the charts.

Vincint

You may know Vincint from their time on the reality competition The Four. They made it all the way to the finals, then released their first debut, The Feeling, in February 2020.

Normani

Normani got some solo airtime with her song, "Motivation," but it's just not enough. This former member of Fifth Harmony has yet to reach the same heights as her bandmate Camila Cabello, and we're just hopeful she pulls a Beyoncé and turns into the biggest star of them all.

Yseult

Yseult is a French singer/songwriter and model. She originally rose to fame and came into prominence after coming in as the runner-up of the French reality singing competition called Nouvelle Star. She also closed out the Paris 2024 Olympics with an impeccable rendition of "My Way," made famous by Frank Sinatra but originally recorded in French by Claude François.

Durand Bernarr

You may be familiar with Durand Bernarr's vocals from the background of neo-soul artist Erykah Badu among others, but he's also lending his skills elsewhere plenty of times. One stint included BET's 2019 reality music competition The Next Big Thing, where he finished out as one of the top three performers after he both rapped and sang. Following that, he released his debut album DUR& in 2020.

Damez

Damez is a rapper, singer, and dancer who hails from Jackson, Mississippi. In 2020, our sister publication, Out, named him as the "New Face of Atlanta's Music Scene," and MTV has even said he's ready to take the crown as one of the leading performers.

Mila Jam

Mila Jam is a transgender singer, songwriter, and LGBTQ+ activist. She rose to fame with her popular YouTube impersonator Britney Houston, then wound up in the national touring company of Rent. Though she was named as the Odyssey Nightlight Awards Breakthrough Artist in 2015, we think her star has a long way left to go.

Chromonicci

Chromonicci is a Dallas-based vocalist, visual artist, and DJ who's gone on to amass quite the following on Spotify. His chill vibes and smooth vocals make for an easy listen, and his beats are well-thought-out and deserving of more play.

Jay Saint

Jay Saint is a Brooklyn-based, Dominican-Haitian singer who gets a little sporadic and emotional in his music. His most recent single, "Boyz," teaches us everything we need to know about what he's interested in the bedroom. Are we naughty for wanting to give him a call?

JonoJono

JonoJono may totally smash his covers on his YouTube channel, but his music is also under appreciated and....totally unexpected. You may expect to hear rap or R&B, but his heavy metal vibes are something totally different and something we admit we're totally obsessed with.

RealXman

RealXman is a San Diego-based singer and rapper who likes to talk about sex and body positivity. Their music encapsulates the entire queer experience with a party vibe that's sure to set every club on fire.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

