The internet has turned Kamala Harris into the ultimate pop girlie and we are L-I-V-I-N-G

In the toxicity that can be social media, the last thing we expected to see this morning when we opened up X was Vice President Kamala Harris’s face superimposed across a bunch of our favorite pop girlies.

It didn’t take long for the platform to see a flood of attempts at fans placing her face on their favorite icons, but a lot of users were left in the dust as to what prompted it to happen.

Rewind to 2023, because that's actually where this particular story starts. The VP started trending after a video went viral of her talking about something her mother used to tell them, saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people, you think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”.

This promptly turned into what has since become known as the “Fell Out Of a Coconut Tree” meme. It resurfaced in February 2024, with fans loving it because it represents both Harris’s unhinged and somehow motivating personality. When things went a little left (no pun intended) at the first debate at the end of June, it resurfaced once again as people started making more quips about Biden and his age.

During this resurgence, a user named Ryan Long — whose bio simply reads “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” — tweeted out an edit he’d made of this and other obscure quotes from Harries set to the beat of Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” from her new album, Brat.

This circulated for a couple of weeks before the internet suddenly did what they do best, and we woke up to a glorious array of photoshopped images of Harris superficially imposed on various pop girlies like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, SZA, and of course, Charli XCX.