Politics

The internet has turned Kamala Harris into the ultimate pop girlie and we are L-I-V-I-N-G

Lady Gaga attends The World Premiere Fan Screening Of HBO Original “Gaga Chromatica Ball” at Nya Studios on May 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. New York, NY - July 28, 2022: Vice President Kamala Harris announced the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition to invest in underserved communities at Restoration Plaza
Digital Collage for Pride.com by Nikki Aye, image sources: David Jon/Getty Images for HBO; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

The internet simply wins for making this happen.

@andrewjstillman

In the toxicity that can be social media, the last thing we expected to see this morning when we opened up X was Vice President Kamala Harris’s face superimposed across a bunch of our favorite pop girlies.

It didn’t take long for the platform to see a flood of attempts at fans placing her face on their favorite icons, but a lot of users were left in the dust as to what prompted it to happen.

Rewind to 2023, because that's actually where this particular story starts. The VP started trending after a video went viral of her talking about something her mother used to tell them, saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people, you think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”.

This promptly turned into what has since become known as the “Fell Out Of a Coconut Tree” meme. It resurfaced in February 2024, with fans loving it because it represents both Harris’s unhinged and somehow motivating personality.

When things went a little left (no pun intended) at the first debate at the end of June, it resurfaced once again as people started making more quips about Biden and his age.

During this resurgence, a user named Ryan Long — whose bio simply reads “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” — tweeted out an edit he’d made of this and other obscure quotes from Harries set to the beat of Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” from her new album, Brat.

This circulated for a couple of weeks before the internet suddenly did what they do best, and we woke up to a glorious array of photoshopped images of Harris superficially imposed on various pop girlies like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, SZA, and of course, Charli XCX.

Listen, some of these really smack, and they’ve had us on a roll the whole time we’ve tried to get to the bottom of what’s going on. Some of them include various snippets of the "coconut tree" that inspired it all, while others are just there for pure enjoyment.

Where it will go from here, there’s no knowing, but we hope we’re only seeing the start of it, because we think this one's awesome.

Keep scrolling for some of our favorite ones (so far).

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

